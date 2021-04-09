Dr. Macharreceives Covid-19 vaccine

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar Teny has been vaccinated against the coronavirus. He took the jab in Juba on Wednesday evening according to his press team.

Dr. Machar is the first official in the Presidency to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

However, he also becomes the second government official to have taken the AstraZeneca vaccine after the Minister of Health Elizabeth Acuei who took hers on Tuesday, followed by other senior government officials including the Minister of Cabinet Affairs Dr. Martin EliaLomuro, Peter Marcello Minster of Electricity, MajGen Martin Abucha and other officials in the office.

In the statement seen by Juba Monitor on Wednesday, the Deputy Press Secretary in the Office of the First Vice President, Goanar Gordon Yiensaid thatthis happened after the office contacted the Ministry of Health to receive the vaccination at the office.

“Dr. Machar encouraged the people to get vaccinated saying that the vaccine is good for the whole country. The Office of the First Vice President would like to seize this opportunity to inform the general public and the entire people of South Sudan that Dr. Machar has received COVID-19 jab on Wednesday in his office,” it stated.

He stated thatDr. Machar advised the public to observe coronavirus preventive measures such as wearing masks, social distancing and washing hands with soap or sanitizer.

Last week, ninety frontline health care workers at Juba Teaching Hospital, Giada Military Hospital, the State House J1, and the Police Hospital in Juba also got the injections.

The Ministry of Health had earlier announced it would start rollingthe jabs within the Presidency. But no one within the government seemed interested to be the first beneficiary of the vaccine until Elizabeth Achuei kick-started the exercise.

Last year,Dr.Machar and his wife Angelina Tenywho is the Defense Minister contracted the virus after interacting with infected members of the High-Level Taskforce on Covid-19.