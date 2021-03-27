DR. MACHAR Reaffirms commitment to peace process

By John Agok

Dr. Riek Machar yesterday reaffirmed his commitment to the on-going peace process when he met the 15 member African Union delegation who were on a three days fact finding mission in the country. The AU team concluded their visit and left the country after holding a lengthy discussion with Dr. Machar.

During the talks, the leader of the SPLM-IO accepted that there were many challenges facing the process but said as the main signatories, they had accepted to carry on until amicable conclusion of the exercise.

The AU team was on a Peace and Security Council mission to evaluate and assess the progress so far made. The continental body agreed that there were challenges but emphasized on the need to speed up the process.

According to awell-placed source within the AU, Dr. Machar assured the AU team that he is determined to stick to the implementation of R-ARCSS in spirit and later, given the hope for citizens who are serious plight right now.

The AU team called on all the parties to R-ARCSS just to expedite the implementation process by seeking inclusivity in the peace process. The team also urged parties to bring on board those who are locked out in the R-ARCSS and contribute in attaining lasting peace in the Country. There is a need for everyone to enjoy the dividends of peace and begin building the nation,” the statement read.

The AU team pledged to continue their visit to South Sudan any time sooner in a bid to set a close monitoring on the implementation of the peace process.

Meanwhile, JameDavid Kolok the activist admitted that, they have reported to AU-PSC team some tangible reasons to be reckon by the AU delegates. One of the main reason recommended was to extend election date due to the unfavorable environment that the country stands now.

“The AU-PSC are to know the perspective of CSO on election time given this precondition, we told them that, it is not time to conduct election under the current situations in the country”, he said.

The Activist cautioned AU to tell parties that, the absence of election will not be a joy for all parties to relinquish their responsibilities due to extension period.

Mr. Kolok urged AU-PSC team to put pressure the parties to expedite the peace process.

“We as CSO condemn this tendency from AU delegates, each time they are speaking through SSBC, they used commendable statement by acknowledging parties to the agreement while there is no progress,” he added.

According to an insider from the AU, they cannot bring tanks and army to maintain peace or use any military to expedite peace process in any country but mediate where necessary.

The AU-PSC team did not meet President SalvaKiir as programmed.