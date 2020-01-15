Dr. Machar in Juba for talks

By: Nema Juma

The leader of SPLM-IO Dr. Riek Machar accompanied by the Sudanese Deputy Chairman of Sudan Sovereign council Mohamed Hamdan Hemeti Dagalo arrived in Juba yesterday.

After his arrival in Juba, Dr. Machar had a closed door meeting with President Salva Kiir at the Presidential Palace in J1 which was attended by the South African President David Mabuza and the Deputy Chairman of Sudan Sovereign Council Mohamed Hamdan Hemiti Dagalo.

Machar as one of the principal signatories to the agreement was expected to discuss the outstanding issues that include the number of states and the security arrangement as the 100 days extension nears.

Earlier, both President Salva Kiir and designated First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar agreed to establish the Revitalized Government of National Unity, comes February 2020 deadline.

Both parties are yet to fully implement outstanding tasks such as security arrangement, including cantoning, registering, training and redeploying unified forces and number of states and their boundaries which are critical prior to formation of the unity government.

Last month when addressing the press at the Presidential Palace (J1) after a two hour closed door meeting, President Salva Kiir Mayardit said they had agreed to form the government in February 2020 even if some tasks were not implemented.