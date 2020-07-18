Dr. Lam’s party rejects Denay’s appointment as governor

By Elia Joseph Loful

The National Democratic Movement (NDM) Party has categorically rejected the recent appointment of Denay Jock Chagor as the Governor of Jonglei State.

National Democratic Movement is a member of South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) which was formed in April 2018 in Addis Ababa during the South Sudan peace process negotiation.

Chagor was appointed as the governor of Jonglei State this week on the ticket of the SSOA.

Speaking over Eye Radio during the Dawn show program, the NDM Spokesperson David Lawrence said they reject Denay’s appointment claiming that it was an engineered project to their party away from the Unity government.

“Absolutely we do not welcome the appointment because this is something which was done in a wrong manner. How can we welcome it and our position remains very clear, we don’t welcome this idea,” Lawrence insisted.

Lawrence said that Chagor did not qualify to be a governor for the fact that he is below the age of 40 years claiming that it was a violation of the State constitution.

“According to Denay Chagor US passport, he was born in 1990 so he is 10 years short of what the constitution stipulates. The standing law clearly does not allow someone below 40 years to be a Governor,” he added.

The spokesperson said the party would still stick to the agreement but would continue to point out any error which might happen in the long run.

According to the revitalized agreement, 10% representation was allocated to SSOA and not to any single party as claimed by NDM party.

Josephine Lagu Yanga who is the Chairperson of the Alliance said the nomination of Denay Chagor was endorsed by the majority of members within the Alliance.

“A meeting was called and this meeting was attended by 6 leaders, their representatives and in that meeting it was resolved the nomination of Denay Chagor was endorsed,” Josephine said.

She said the party did the nomination according to the party’s chatter stating that the process was done in a democratic move.