DR. LAM – Faces impeachment in absentia

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The National Democratic Movement Alliance (NDM) has impeached their party chairperson Dr. Lam Akol Ajawin for allegedly violating their party constitution.

In an exclusive interview with Juba Monitor yesterday, the Deputy Chairman of the National Democratic Movement, Thompson Thoat Teny, declared himself as the chairman saying that Dr. Lam Akol is no longer the chairman of the party. The party members agreed to dismiss him but leaving him with an option of staying in Khartoum or returning to Juba.

“Starting from today onwards, Dr. Lam Akol is not the National Democratic Movement Chairman, let him stay in Khartoum like the way he wants because the members of NDM are facing a lot of problems regarding his press release he has made while he is no longer our member,” Thompson said.

He added that Dr. Lam Akol left the country to Khartoum on 24th July 2020 without informing their members but when the members questioned him why he left without informing them, he turned his deaf ears and after that, the party members gave him two weeks to return to Juba but he failed to come.

“We, the members of the party on 13th August last year 2020 took a decision to dismiss Dr. Lam Akol. We suspended this decision until we announced today,” he further elaborated.

He revealed that they are informing all citizens that what is taking place is being done in National Democratic Movement headquarters here in Juba not in Khartoum because the party headquarters is in Juba.

“Currently, we are informing citizens to be aware that Dr. Lam Akol is no longer the chairman of National Democratic Movement. Right now, Dr. Lam is still releasing press statement while he is in exile in Khartoum,” he asserted.

Earlier this year, some reports circulated on social media saying that Lam Akol left Juba to neighbouring Sudan and has no plans to come back to Juba.

However, when contacted Dr. Lam Akol from Khartoum-Sudan, told Juba Monitor that he is unaware of the impeachment and everything that is going on, he said he wasn’t consulted before the impeachment was conducted.