Dr. Igga set for fact finding mission in Jonglei, Pibor

By Bullen Bala Alexander and Deng Kooch

The Vice President for Economic Cluster Dr. James Wani Igga is expected to visit Jonglei State and Pibor Administrative Area- a visit considered as part of the fulfillment for President Salva Kiir Peace initiative for Greater Jonglei Communities.

There has been inter-communal fighting, cattle raiding and child abduction between Jonglei State and Pibor Administrative Area that has claimed many lives.

Last month, President Salva Kiir Mayardit formed a high level committee headed by Dr. Igga to investigate the root causes of inter-communal fighting, cattle raiding and child abduction in Jonglei and Pibor Administrative Area.

President Kiir then instructed the committee to report to him the findings after 21 days which ended on Wednesday this week.

Daniel Abocha Ali, the spokesperson of the committee on Jonglei State and Pibor Administrative Area who is also the Chairperson of the SPLM Youth League, said the visit was meant to engage the grassroots people to co-exist peacefully.

“Dr. Igga is expected to go to Jonglei State today or tomorrow and meet with the State sub-committee that was formed in the counties of the Jonglei and later talk to the people down there,” Abocha said.

According to Abocha, the Dr. Igga will be meeting different stakeholders including the youth, elders, women and other groups in Jonglei before heading to Pibor Administrative Area.

He said the committee would submit a request to President Salva Kiir to extend the days for the engagement.

“Therefore, we will still go back to the President and ask for more days, at the end of the day, we want to come up with real findings and solutions to the problems that is why Dr. Igga himself will have to visit the area,” he said.

Abocha did not disclose how long Dr. Igga will be in Jonglei State and Pibor Administrative Area.

The subcommittees have been holding rallies in Jonglei. The consultative Committee’s meeting with the communities inhabiting Twic East concluded. Other two Counties of Duk and Bor County would also conduct a separate consultative meeting with their communities.

Each of the 11 communities inhabiting Jonglei were to select five people to represent them in a peace conference to be orchestrated by the team headed by Dr. Igga.

Even when the VP was expected in the state, there has been attacks and counter attack by rival communities ahead. The communities of Lou Nuer, Dinka Bor and Murle had been at a loggerhead with each other in a violence triggered by Child abduction and cattle raiding.

This has resulted into the killing of innocent civilians, mostly children and women as a result of skirmishes during attacks and counter attacks.