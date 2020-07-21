Dr. Igga in Bor for consultation meeting

By Deng Kooch Diing

The Vice President Dr. James Wani Igga arrived in Bor on Sunday for a three-day community consultation meeting.

The meeting aims at finding an amicable solution to the ongoing inter-communal conflict between Jonglei State and Pibor Administrative Area.

Yesterday, Dr. Igga started listening to the presentation from Twic East, Duk Padiet, Duk Payuel and Bor Counties.

Dr. Igga urged the people of Greater Bor to end communal armed violence, saying the government was capable of addressing the conflict.

“Jonglei State especially Bor town was the center spot where the revolution and the liberation of South Sudan began on 16 May 1983,” he said.

“When South Sudanese felt that enough was enough after unspeakable experiences serving in the Khartoum government, we all bear the pain,” he said.

“I myself was commanding Shakush Battalion, Marching from Ajah-Ager, Baidit and Kolnyang fighting the oppressive Khartoum regime,” he said.

He said everyone never expected South Sudan communities to descend back to reckless behavior after Bor, Bentiu and Malakal were wrecked down in 2013.

Kneeling on the ground before the crowd, Dr. Igga said, “Again what do South Sudanese really want.”

“Yaa Junubin, what do you really want after we become an independent nation,” Igga lamented before the crowd in Bor.

A crowd of over 5000 led by the former Jonglei State Secretary General Mabior Atem Mabior turned up for the reception of Dr. Igga at the State Secretariat.

The Deputy Chair of the High Level Delegation Gen Daniel Awet Akot said the government was ready to end the violence in Jonglei if the communities involved in the conflict gave precise reasons that have devastated the State.

“The current bloodshed should not be allowed to continue for another four months, and how many people would have died if it was allowed to continue,” Gen Awet asked.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management Mayen Majongdit said it was a big challenge to his Ministry as the Portfolio responsible for disaster management.

Chairperson of Jonglei State Youth Union Wal Alier said the State has been in unrest since the 2005 peace deal that ended the 21 years’ war between North and South Sudan.

He said greater Bor in particular has suffered due to what he described as the bad behavior of its neighboring communities of cattle raiding and children abduction.

He urged the government to come up with a permanent solution to the persistent conflict between the communities of Jonglei and Pibor Administrative Area.

Despite the ongoing effort by the government to resolve the conflict, fighting has continued between the two communities.

Recently authorities in Pibor Administrative Area claimed that armed youth from Jonglei State were still in control of some villages in the area.

Peter Lebelek, the Secretary General of Pibor Administrative Area said the youth from Jonglei were roaming in Murle land.

He said the armed youth have advanced beyond the headquarters of Vuvet County Gumuruk, and that there has been no intervention from the government and humanitarian organizations operating in the area.