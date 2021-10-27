jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, October 27th, 2021
Dr. Abel vows to strengthen Nilepet on his second return

By James Atem Kuir

The new Chief of Nilepet, Dr. Chol Deng Thon Abel has vowed to strengthen the National Oil Firm and to put it on the right track of delivering services as he took over for the second time.

Dr. Abel was installed on Monday as the new Managing Director of Nilepetfollowing his reappointment last week to replace Eng. Bol Ring Muorwel who was relieved two weeks ago.

He succeeded Mr. Muorwel who replaced him in September last year.

Addressing a gathering of Nilepet staff at the firm headquarters in Thongpiny on Monday, the new Chief outlined a package of reforms including effective financial management and building competent workforce to salvage the firm from past mismanagement.

“I just want to focus on two issues (in my administration) and those are; corporate governance…corporate governance here has to do with transparent financial transaction and auditing that will be done by an internal auditor who is capable; and corporate culture, all the strong companies have strong employees so, if you’re not strong, be strong because South Sudan needs your services,” Dr. Abel said as he offers forgiveness to those who hold grudges with him.

In recent years, the national oil company has been tainted by accusations of malpractices and lack of unaccountability.

These perceived vices have also persisted during the administration of former managing director, Muorwel who was accused of nepotism by the staff.

In May, a report by the National Auditor Chamber revealed the largest oil sector investment firm, Nilepet among other state parastatals has never submitted its financial reports for auditing since its inception in 2009.

Ambassador Stephen K. Wondu the Auditor General who made the revelation then vowed to refer the matter to the presidency for the verdict.

