Double blow, Ugandan truck drivers join Kenyan counterparts

William Madouk Garang

Double blow hit South Sudan as Ugandan truck drivers joined their Kenya counterparts at theborder crossing protesting against the killing and ambushes along the Juba – Nimule highway.

On Monday Kenya withdrew services after two truck drivers of Somali origin were allegedly killed along Juba- Nimule road.

Awell-placed source at Nimule border entry point,said that it’s indeed true the Kenyan truck drivers have parked their trucks at Elegu border point and now the Ugandan truck drivers have followed suit following the murder of truck drivers in an ambush along Juba-Nimule highway.

Yesterday Kenya issued a travel advisory complaining of worsening security situation and mayhem along the road and asked their own-drivers not to risk their lives and property along the tomb road till security is guaranteed.

“Following increasedl awlessness and insecurity along Nimule – Juba highway that has seen several drivers killed and truck drivers either burnt or vandalized,we wish to advise all transporters not to risk the lives of their drivers and their trucks by continuing to offer service to south Sudan,” the statement said

The truck drivers said they will only consider border trade to custom yard at Elegu border point, and demanded the government of South Sudan to immediately take strict measures to guarantee protection to the road users as well as compensate for lives and property lost.

The government yesterday sent a joint assessment team comprising of National Security, SSPDF and South Sudan Police Service for two day assessment to map out hotspots of bandits and purge them from its root.

On 6 April, Uganda drivers parked their trucks at the Elegu border town in protest of highway killings due to insecurity in which four Ugandan nationals succumbed to death in Lainya County along Yei – Juba road