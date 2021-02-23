Door to door Covid-19 awareness kicks-off

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Community Initiative for Sustainable Organization (CISPO) has embarked on door to door awareness campaign on Covid-19 to reach individual households across Juba city with messages on howto keep safe.

Speaking to the Press yesterday, the Executive Director of CISPO, Francis WajoWani said the awareness campaign would focus on how best communities could protect themselves about the dangerous disease in the country.

“CISPO is doing basic Orientation and training of community mobilizers to disseminate messages in different residents because community meetings and social gatherings will not be part of the communication efforts as a measure to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

The campaign also includes distribution of communication materials and social mobilization efforts through the use of loudspeakers and megaphones in different languages with information about signs and symptoms, preventive measures and how to get more information,” Wani said.

He added thatalthough there is vaccine for Covid-19, people need to wash their hands with soap and water frequently, not to shake hands and cough in their bent elbow.

“Digital channels such as social media will be fully utilized and essential information will be disseminated through bulk SMS.By doing so, people will contribute to reducing potential spread of the disease,” he added.

On Sunday last week, the Ministry of Health announced that the first batch of COVID-19 vaccine wasexpected to arrive in the country this week.

South Sudan will receive 35to40% of the AstraZeneca, part of the 864,000 doses which was allocated by the COVAX facility earlier this month.

However, South Sudan is under a second partial lockdown with daily reports of the infections on the rise at 22% positivity rate.

At least 86 people have succumbed to the deadly disease and the cumulative tally has risen to 6,583 cases as of Saturday 20th February 2021.

In March last year, the Ministry of Health with support from UNICEF, the World Health Organization and other partners launched a nationwide risk communication campaign. The aim was to create awareness and mobilize communities on Covid-19 as part of the national risk communication, community engagement and social mobilization efforts, led by the Ministry of Health and UNICEF.