jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, January 10th, 2020
HomeOpinionEditorialDON’T USE COMMUNITY TO FIGHT FOR POSITIONS
Editorial

DON’T USE COMMUNITY TO FIGHT FOR POSITIONS

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

On Monday, Bari ethnic leaders distanced themselves from critics of the newly-appointed Archbishop of Juba. The Archbishop has faced controversy since his December appointment for several reasons, including that he is not a member of the region’s predominant Bari tribe.

The group said those indigenous clergy and faithful Bari who have rejected the appointment of the new Archbishop for Juba [do] not reflect the position of the entire Bari Community or their association. This was a positive step taken by Bari ethnic leaders to make position clear from the individuals who want to use community to meet their personal interest. Although it has been a practice in South Sudan’s politics to use ethnic community to fight for positions, this should not be tolerated in the Church.

The media have also learned about the presence of the Vatican team in Juba who are supposed to discuss the crisis in the Church. This is the right move taken by the Holy See to come and listen from the faithful in South Sudan.  The faithful should not allow the vices of tribalism that has corrupted the political arena in the country to get its place in the Catholic Church which is consider universal. Catholics are guided by their traditions and the laws. Up to this end, the Vatican should demand apology from these priests who protested or still protesting against the appointment of the Archbishop because right now the faithful are divided in their thoughts and the time is right now for Vatican delegation to restore the unity among the congregation in South Sudan but not allow actions of some dissent priests to divide the faithful. 

You Might Also Like

Editorial

Stop children from participating in protest

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By:  Anna Nimiriano The story published in the newspaper yesterday that children protested in Jonglei state, Bor town to support 32 states was wrong. Children are not conversant about anything regarding national affairs. They are innocent people; their ages are not for people who can decide on the national affairs. Why should the authorities in the state force them to protest in support of the 32 states? If you ask them what these states are, they cannot tell you all. Telling them to protest, is abusing their rights as children....
Editorial

Delay in February 22 is accountable

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By: Anna Nimiriano According to the report published yesterday in the newspaper, about 50 days out of one hundred proposed to finalize the outstanding issues have been wasted without giving update report to the citizens of this country. All parties concerned for the reports and monitoring the activities are accountable. That shows that there is no guarantee whether the dateline 22nd February 2020 would be met as it was scheduled. What would happen with the remaining days is not clear. If they don’t implement most of the things required within...
Editorial

LET US BE TOLERANT TO ONE ANOTHER

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By: Opio Jackson Media has always played a very important role in our society. In ancient times when there was no radio, newspapers and television, people used literature as source of information and different stories about great kings, shows those people the information about them. In those days there were no journalists but people used messengers to disseminate messages. The Bible tells us that God needed a messenger-Angel Gabriel to deliver His message to Mary Immaculate and before the birth of the Child Jesus; God also ensured that John the...
error: Content is protected !!