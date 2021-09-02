By James Galiah Chatiem

A few days after the South Sudan independence in 2011, I was in Khartoum and preparing to return to the newly born country, “Republic of South Sudan.” The secession of South Sudan was the burning issue during those days. Most of the Newspapers put South Sudan daily progress, the major concern as many intellectuals were following the social and political consequences the separation would cause.

My preference of reading newspapers was very high as I was a fresh graduate of two years by that time. One morning in a newspapers kiosk while I was standing and reading the topics, I grabbed an Arabic newspaper, Al Ray Al Aam. When I was glancing over topics, I noticed an article which was eye-catching. It was a precious advice which made me feel bump on this very wise proverb. “Don’t put all your eggs in one basket,” the proverb reads.

It is an English proverb according to the talks we heard commonly from people, but its origin was not clear for the people who were serious trying to find or discover the genesis of this phrase. The final conclusion for the origin of the wise saying was that “its origin seemed to be from Spain or Italy”. Anyway, when I was reading the brilliant Sudanese Newspaper, Al Ray Al Aam, this sharp and expert columnist stated the above expression and he extracted it from Chinese columnist who was advising the Chinese government not to be rigid and stick to friendship with Sudan and leaves South Sudan go with petroleum and give it to their competitors in super power.

We all know what China did and how it stood with the government of Khartoum in the past, during the years of struggle. I don’t know why this Sudanese columnist wrote this and the interest was for Chinese government. I think, maybe he wanted to pass the information to their government to understand the matter if it might be useful for the decision making. So, I wanted to share this with the readers, as anyone would understand and benefit from it according to his/her own perspective.

This life is not a one-way traffic. It needs one to be equipped with many different options and choices. The phrase is alwaysapplied in many different concepts. In business, that means don’t risk doing one business. The notion also is used to advise someone who is doing something quite risky. For example, in business activities, when somebody wants to put all his/her money in betting for instance, the proverb “don’t put all your eggs in one basket” would be applied in this circumstance. But, in our social life, to progress, we need to be kind to many people. If someone hears this proverb and takes the advice it offers, he or she won’t commit to “one basket” and instead have multiple options.

In a story, a person might use this phrase to signify that somebody is taking a big risk or willing to lose a lot to achieve something. While it was once quite original, today, the phrase is very commonly used, and even to abandon any adversity likely to be encountered. Many people succeed in their plans when they apply plan a, b, and also plan c, d, e and f. We have to be mentally rehearsed and visualize the possibilities vividly so that when the actual situation occurs, our brains will “remember” what to do.

Life needs us to be objective in mind not bias. If the Chinese government subjectively took the decision not to cooperate with South Sudan and not considered the advice offered by this guru writer, I think it could not be wise for them to lose the abundant profit they are getting now. So, to enjoy this life, you need to have many options and many relationships. That’s, “not putting all the eggs in one basket” is worth considering. Most of business elites and highly profiled successful people flourished because they had different options and relationships.