Don’t give up easily in life

By Ngor Khot Garang

For centuries hope and courage have always been attributed to the success of many people who were in one way or the other born to abject poverty.

Courage and hope are the most interesting words in English Dictionary even today and any successful person would never make the mistake of letting these sweet words miss their lips when they are delivering speeches to the people who are walking through the path similar to the one they had walked.

Everyone needs a good story and it comes with hope and courage. No one could deny that life is full of problems. Marriages are facing challenges. Tuition fees are increasing every single term. The economy is worsening.

There is no food in the house and people struggle each day to put food on the table for their families and the days ahead always look dark.

We complain why these things happen to us and forget they have happened to other people who had lived before us. In times like this hope is all that we should exhibit.

Problems of this world never get finished and they will never be as long we still exist. Generations will come and succumb to the same or worse problems as we did but what will matter is their attitude toward those shortcomings.

Life is not fair. Life is not easy. Life is a game and how we play it is what make it a little more comfortable. You will get pushed down but if you don’t get yourself up you remain there. You will cry and if you don’t wipe your tears nobody will do that for you.

You will get weakened and life will bring you down to your knees. Life will strip you of your hope but you have to remain strong and pretend as if all is well.

It could be reasonable to complain or give up if you are the one going through those life challenges alone but it is everyone and some people had worse stories to tell than we do.

It would be a great mistake to press that give up button. It is your choice but if I were you I would rather wait despite what is happening now because the life we want is ahead it needs us to keep going until we reach that destination.

The motivation we need to overcome these issues of life is within us but we don’t find it. Why? Because we are too busy blaming nature for having created us without silver spoon in the mouth.

Which other silver spoon do we need again? The life you have is more than silver spoon and you are the one to craft it. Do you want to remain like that or you want to see something new?

Let me tell you something, please don’t take me like a successful person but life is my tutor. This is what I want to tell you. The people who are fulfilled in our community with whatever thing they have; cars, houses, money and animals were once like you and they were born by women.

They were weaned, raised, and when they reach the age of 16 they became aware that there is a big problem that could only be solved by nobody but themselves.

They did not bring anything from their mothers’ wombs. They were as empty and humble as any child could be but seeing how empty they were after growing up provoked them to work harder to become who they are today.