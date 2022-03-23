DON’T FORGET THE YOUTH

By Ngor Khot Garang [Guest]

To be a young person in South Sudan is one thing and it is another to be one of the struggling majority. This is the only way you can survive. You must run here and there and put your hands on almost everything because you never know what will work and what will never. The situation here doesn’t care if you are young or not prepared, you must be willing to move out of your comfort zone and grab life by its horn. The signals are crystal clear that one is not going to move from one easy world to another and that is a sad reality. For most of the youth, they are not doing it for themselves, they are struggling each day to create a better world for those coming behind them. And for most people, their goal is not to thrive but to just survive. Of course, our young people should not be pushed against the wall to settle down for what is less than what they were meant to.As a matter of fact, a lot of young people have proven the odds wrong and they have been led down on different fronts. The government through the ministry of youth has the role to identify the factors affecting the youths in the country and works towards addressing them. The youth unemployment in the country. We cannot solve this problem within a day but one step at a time can make a huge difference in the lives of many young people in this country. Since the country got its independence, the youth have been on the constant lookout to be included in the affairs of the country but sadly, it has been one disappointment after the other and youth continued to be frustrated with the current economic situation in the country. The Toronto boys have been carrying out a series of robberies and petty crimes and have many reasons to account for the reasons as to why they steal, all of which could be attributed to lack of employment in the country. The future of every country is best determined not by the resources they have but by the number of young people they have raised. The example of this country is China which has greatly invested in its younger population which changed the economic status of China forever. The country, South Sudan if we want it to move forward, the government must stop its unscrupulous spending on the military and invest a lot in young people who will 10 years from now take the country forward.