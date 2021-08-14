Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

There is a saying that “don’t doubt in darkness what you believe in light”; very befitting and well laid out. This is what came into my mind when l set out to join others who were off to Loa through Juba-Nimule road for the centenary celebration slotted for this weekend.Stories of criminal incidents from this road are worrying and wanting with the latest report of the killing by bullet of two people, three wounded and one went missing. This is not the first time such an incident has taken place along this road. Previously, there were security personnel patrolling the highway and escorting travelers. The increase in crime along the road made the authorities reduce the many roadblocks which were sometimes used by self-proclaimed marauding uninformed officers. This latest report also claimed that people who shot at the vehicle were in full uniform. While we cannot lay bare our hands or point a finger on who is doing what or who is responsible, we must agree that, something is not right and that thing is effective security operation. Like those going to Loa for the celebrations, no one knows when these people will strike. At this time ofthe fete, the authorities should beef-up security and ensure those using the road were safe and sound for they were being taken care of by able and competent security personnel. Above all the patrolling should not be a one-day thing. It has to be regular because this highway is the lifeline of the country where all necessary commodities are channeled through. It is the only road that saves the situation at all-time, good or bad. We cannot sit back and watch and those with relevant and important information should not keep itto themselves but should be able to share with the authorities for appropriate action. Another thing that must be taken into account is the condition of this road. There have been hue and cry about the worsening condition of this road until recently when it was announced that a Turkish firm in collaboration with the government were working on the thorough carpeting and rehabilitation. What has not been reported again since then is the progress of the work. I hope we are not being taken in circles because with good road it mightand l say it might be easy to speed up through the known danger zones to safety. This is just but a possibility which cannot be ruled out. For the safety of the public we cannot leave out any possibility that can save life along this road.But more important, the initial program to escort both passenger and heavy trucks should be resumed fully to curtail the operations of the uninformed men who are sometimes not the real security personnel but those who are out to tarnish the image of the real forces by doing the unthinkable, killing and robbing innocent people who are just minding their own businesses. The big question is, are they or not the unknown gunmen?