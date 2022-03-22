jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, March 22nd, 2022
HomeOpinionEditorialDon’t divide the World
Editorial

Don’t divide the World

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Akol Arop Akol

Many countries have been at war, and currently, Russia is fighting Ukraine which raises the alarm of rising tension of superpowers. One night stand with a friend and verse versa which will possibly lead to an outbreak of global war if not given attention. 

A cry of a neighbor doesn’t make you cry if you don’t have the spirit of humanity to stand in solidarity. An enemy killing your neighbor can’t attack you unless you intervene for defense.

Indeed, World politics are complicated to understand because there are hidden agendas that only favor the self-interest of the leaders. It is has been long after World War II, countries have developed, the economy has progressed and technology also has advanced and power of wealth is generated through resources such as oil, gold, wildlife, and tourism. There is also the bilateral relationship that allows international trade exchanges which have made some countries gain economic and political superiority.

However, instead of working for the welfare of humanity, some countries are diverting to wars within themselves or with others instead of dialogue just because of greed for power and popularity. It is either a country against itself or one nation with a nation and life goes on.

Rich and politically powerful countries are much engaged in International affairs because they want to be seen, given honor, and feared.

Because of differences in the time of the gaining of independence, other countries have 50 years with independence and as free and sovereign states. But as the politics grow and the economy improves to give a better life for citizens, some countries feel jealous of the other, and this leads to tensions and perhaps to eminent wars while the economically weak countries become like grass that suffers when two elephants fight.

The tension of the World superpowers seems to be far from other countries but it is a neighborhood fight.

The World must have a common voice and call for freedom, justice and accountability instead of encouraging the wars going on. Escalation of such wars will spread like a bush fire and to burn the World. World leaders who claim to be powerful should stop wars and make peace. We need to stand in solidarity with every human and play good politics that doesn’t affect vulnerable developing countries. The World has been dancing to the sound missiles for years, and that is enough.  Youths are tired of fighting and children, women and the elderly fall victim of insecurity and poverty.

The international community has to make sure all countries respect their sovereignties and territories without the interference of other bodies coming to worsen the situation. It is not arming the civilians to fight is the solution but seeking dialogue to bring out grievances and resolutions to make the warring countries to back to peace and harmony.

You Might Also Like

Editorial

Give sports spaces as Minister said

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Having been said that sports can promote peace or make it possible for people to come together, South Sudanese who have gone through division and depression should consider sports activities to bring them together for reconciliation and unification to recover and build the country. When playing, players are spectators who don't have ethnic segregation. They embrace one another and make use of their talents for unity. The world is going towards a money-making time where people will be developing and earning a living from multi-talents. This is to say that...
Editorial

BISHOP CARLOSSIRE NEEDS SUPPORT FROM ALL FAITHFUL

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
The designated bishop of Rumbek Rev Christian Carlossire is set for his ordination which was cut short by an assassin’s bullet on arrival to take his new mandate in April last year even before settling down for the task ahead of him as was expected by the appointing authority, Pope Francis. He was then sent to local sources of medication and later to Nairobi where he has now recovered and back ready to take to church forward and on this one, he will need all support from Christians, more so,...
Editorial

THE ROLE OF WOMEN IN NATION BUILDING

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By: Ochan David (guest) Women are very significant strata (groups) of the society, countries that show greater concerns for the rights and involving women in its social and economic development stand a high chance to achieve democracy and stability. This is because Women have a more cooperative, participatory style of leadership. On the other hand, men tend to have a more command and control style. Therefore, men are more task-oriented and directive, while women are more democratic and welcoming. That is often the starkest leadership difference between male and females...
error: Content is protected !!