Don’t divide the World

By Akol Arop Akol

Many countries have been at war, and currently, Russia is fighting Ukraine which raises the alarm of rising tension of superpowers. One night stand with a friend and verse versa which will possibly lead to an outbreak of global war if not given attention.

A cry of a neighbor doesn’t make you cry if you don’t have the spirit of humanity to stand in solidarity. An enemy killing your neighbor can’t attack you unless you intervene for defense.

Indeed, World politics are complicated to understand because there are hidden agendas that only favor the self-interest of the leaders. It is has been long after World War II, countries have developed, the economy has progressed and technology also has advanced and power of wealth is generated through resources such as oil, gold, wildlife, and tourism. There is also the bilateral relationship that allows international trade exchanges which have made some countries gain economic and political superiority.

However, instead of working for the welfare of humanity, some countries are diverting to wars within themselves or with others instead of dialogue just because of greed for power and popularity. It is either a country against itself or one nation with a nation and life goes on.

Rich and politically powerful countries are much engaged in International affairs because they want to be seen, given honor, and feared.

Because of differences in the time of the gaining of independence, other countries have 50 years with independence and as free and sovereign states. But as the politics grow and the economy improves to give a better life for citizens, some countries feel jealous of the other, and this leads to tensions and perhaps to eminent wars while the economically weak countries become like grass that suffers when two elephants fight.

The tension of the World superpowers seems to be far from other countries but it is a neighborhood fight.

The World must have a common voice and call for freedom, justice and accountability instead of encouraging the wars going on. Escalation of such wars will spread like a bush fire and to burn the World. World leaders who claim to be powerful should stop wars and make peace. We need to stand in solidarity with every human and play good politics that doesn’t affect vulnerable developing countries. The World has been dancing to the sound missiles for years, and that is enough. Youths are tired of fighting and children, women and the elderly fall victim of insecurity and poverty.

The international community has to make sure all countries respect their sovereignties and territories without the interference of other bodies coming to worsen the situation. It is not arming the civilians to fight is the solution but seeking dialogue to bring out grievances and resolutions to make the warring countries to back to peace and harmony.