jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, May 25th, 2021
HomeA foot for thoughtDonors should support women activities
A foot for thought

Donors should support women activities

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Women are good in development projects especially if they are supported financially, morally and economically. Many women in South Sudan perform well in businesses because they were supported by donors. If a woman is determined to do something, she can do it. The challenges they are facing like education and others cannot prevent them in doing better business.  They need empowerment, for example,entrepreneurial trainings to equip them with skills.

The support would help them know what to do for themselves.  Among them are widows, taking care of their children, providing everything including school fees.

Several of them had testified the benefit of their businesses; how they struggled until reached to another level. In this story, I would like agree withRev, Awadia as an example in the side of the church women. As a pastor she is supposed to have worshipingCenter where she can preach or be in charge of. She thought of creating church in an area where there is no church, in which people were in need of it.

 She made research and found that Kasire 2 has no church where people can pray.  No school and Primary Health Center in the area.

She mobilized people in that area to avail land for building church, school and Health Center. They accepted her idea, after that she looked for donor to help her build the above-mentioned places.  One of the donors had started the programme of school and the other one is Missionary Charity, under International Non- Organization known as Better World South Korea.

She built Health Center; it was inaugurated on 20th of this month, which is going to benefit people in Kasire 2 and others. The school and church are going to be built soon; it would educate children in the area and the church will help people to grow in faith.She succeeded in this programme because she was supported by donors. I am sure she will also succeed other programs, because donors had already trusted her.  From this brief story of Rev. Agree there were many similar programs women are undertaking but they need support.

Therefore, it is advisable to support women activities as part of development.

May God bless us all.

You Might Also Like

A foot for thought

Round table discussion, benefited journalists

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Round table discussion among media, Judiciary, and Security Personnel on Press Freedom and journalists’ safety was held yesterday under the Theme:” Creating a safety and Conducive Environment for Journalists in South Sudan “. There were many things mentioned to benefits journalists in the country. It was found that journalists are not paid well in media houses regardless the work they are doing. There was discrimination done to female journalists in some media houses. They were not given job contract like male journalists to...
A foot for thought

Infrastructure is part of development

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor The term development means a lot in the country. Many people talk about development in various areas. They suggested possible means of reaching developmental programs that make a change. It is not easy to develop a project if it was not planed in an appropriate manner. To start any program, you must know how much you havein hand. What tools are available and what to purchase. You cannot start a project without knowing your strength in form of cash and materials. Everything need...
A foot for thought

Security should be improved on the roads

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor The issue of insecurity is becoming too much in the country. Few days ago, there were about four Bodyguards of Governor of Central Equatoria State that were killed in Yei roads by armed people. Not only that, there were killings in various states according to the report provided in media houses. Such conditions occurred due to lack of adequate security in the country. Based on these reports, it was clear that there is no total peace in some parts of the country. How...
A foot for thought

FJN organized mentorship training

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Female Journalists Network (FJN} yesterday organized mentorship training to build the capacity of its members in the field of journalism. During the discussions, it was found that female journalists were facing a lot of challenges in the field and in the offices.  They experience sexual harassment and intimidation throughout the work. In the newsroom sometimes, they were not given assignments of big events, reason given was that they are not capable to cover such events. It was also mentioned that their bosses in...
error: Content is protected !!