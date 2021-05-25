Donors should support women activities

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Women are good in development projects especially if they are supported financially, morally and economically. Many women in South Sudan perform well in businesses because they were supported by donors. If a woman is determined to do something, she can do it. The challenges they are facing like education and others cannot prevent them in doing better business. They need empowerment, for example,entrepreneurial trainings to equip them with skills.

The support would help them know what to do for themselves. Among them are widows, taking care of their children, providing everything including school fees.

Several of them had testified the benefit of their businesses; how they struggled until reached to another level. In this story, I would like agree withRev, Awadia as an example in the side of the church women. As a pastor she is supposed to have worshipingCenter where she can preach or be in charge of. She thought of creating church in an area where there is no church, in which people were in need of it.

She made research and found that Kasire 2 has no church where people can pray. No school and Primary Health Center in the area.

She mobilized people in that area to avail land for building church, school and Health Center. They accepted her idea, after that she looked for donor to help her build the above-mentioned places. One of the donors had started the programme of school and the other one is Missionary Charity, under International Non- Organization known as Better World South Korea.

She built Health Center; it was inaugurated on 20th of this month, which is going to benefit people in Kasire 2 and others. The school and church are going to be built soon; it would educate children in the area and the church will help people to grow in faith.She succeeded in this programme because she was supported by donors. I am sure she will also succeed other programs, because donors had already trusted her. From this brief story of Rev. Agree there were many similar programs women are undertaking but they need support.

Therefore, it is advisable to support women activities as part of development.

May God bless us all.