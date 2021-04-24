jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, April 24th, 2021
DONOR FUNDS SHOULD BE PUT INTO GOOD USE

On Thursday, the European Union (EU) announced the allocation of 43.5 million Euros to be channeled and used for humanitarian purposes. This is not the first time such announcement has been made. There are several others, but from the on-set and from the ground little if any has been done which can make it possible to be felt within the general public. Hunger, shelter, diseases and lack of basic amenities continue unabated. Someone in the humanitarian docket needs to explain or give an account of all funds which have been received in the name of humanitarian assistance and how they have been used. There are long tales which can only be cleared by giving detailed information of expenditure and balanced account of the received funds. It is not possible even if the funds or donations were being directed through particular channels, the authorities must be given clear information of the usage to ensure and avoid finger-pointing at a later stage. It is unfortunate that some donors would want to deal with individual entities citing cases of corruption and under the table deals with donor funds. Although there are such cases reported and little done, still it is necessary to bring each of these into public domain so that whatever has been donated or funded be accountable to the end recipients in this case, the general public.The public should be their own auditors to monitor the use of such donation or funding because at the end they stand to gain or lose being the tax-payers. There are people who are not taking their roles seriously in ensuring that the displaced, IDPs and refugees were not treated well enough even when funds have been made available as announced. It is therefore important for donors to work closely with the authorities to ensure service delivery through humanitarian donation.

