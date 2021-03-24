DOLLAR-Rate forces prices to remain high

By Emelda Siama John/ Bol Deng Kiir

Prices of essential commoditiesin the markets in Juba remained high and continuesto rise due to what the traders called heavy taxes and too many checkpoints charges along the roads to the city. The high rate of dollar is among the contributing factors to the standstill skyrocketing of basic commodity prices in the local markets.

The traders also decried poor road networks and high dollar exchange rate against the South Sudanese Pound, as another factor behind the persistent rise in prices of consumer products in major markets in Juba.

According to Abdul Salaam, a trader who sells consumer goods in KonyokonyoMarket, a 50kgsack of beans, 50kg sack of flour and 20 litres of cooking oil costs 26,000 SSP, 13800 SSP and 17500 SSP respectively.

He said that the hike in prices comes from the high dollar exchange rate.

“I sell 50kgs of beans at 26,000 SSP, 25kg of maize flour at 13,800 SSP, a box of milk at 45000 SSP, a box of soap at 7,500 SSP,white sugar costs 25,000 SSP, brown sugar is 20,000 SSP, 20 litresof cooking oil costs 17,500 SSP and a bag of cement is sold at 6,500 SSP. This is because of high dollar exchange rate,” he added.

Meanwhile Salah Yahoo, a beef seller in Custom Market said heavy taxation continues to impact on his business, hence, raising prices helps him continues to sustain his business.

One kg of beef in Konyokonyo Market is sold at three thousand South Sudanese pound (3,000 SSP), while in custom is two thousand six hundred South Sudanese pounds, the reason was the distance from the butchery,” he said.

He revealed that the prices of commodities will go higher if the exchange rate of dollar continue to rise up, but if the exchange rate of dollar comes down, the prices of commodities will reduce. Currently, 100 US dollar in the black market is trending at 62000 SSP.

However, the President of South Sudan Business CommunityAyiiDuangAyii, said that the only alternative to reduce the prices in the market is to embrace peace and cultivate, work hard as South Sudanese since the market is controlled by foreign traders that is why the commodityprices always rise and remained high.

“We as business community have planned to take money from the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank to buy goods and inject them to the market to help in reducing the prices,”he added.