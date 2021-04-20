Dollar rate drops, prices continues skyrocket.

By Rofina Teteng

The dollar exchange rate has dropped from 62 to 57SSP according to the market survey conducted by Juba Monitor. Despite that rate dropped the prices of commodities and other essential goods continued to raise higher in the market, however traders said they could not reduce their prices because the dollar rate is unstable.

Last week the Central Bank of South Sudan auction three million USD to 20 commercial Banks in bid to subsidize essential commodities prices in the country.

According to Mohammed Adil one of the trader at Jebel Suk said that the rate of dollar has dropped to 57 of which they could not reduce the price of the building materials because they had imported them using hard currency.

“We are importinggoods like building materials very expensively from neighboring countries like Uganda, Kenya and Sudan, and due to high charges along the checkpointsand shortage of the goods in the country that’s why prices remained stand.

We can’t reduce the prices because we don’t gain something despite earlier the drop in hard currency”, Adil explain.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Ali a trader at Custom Market said the dropping of hard currency exchange will not change anything because the exchange rates is not stable that’s why some of the traders are not reducing the prices of commodities.

“The commodities that we import at high prices hasn’t yet finished so we hope the exchange rate will be fixed and stable so that everyone can follow the correct procedures of fixing prices since everyone is having his own price”, Ali cited.

Another trader Nakato Merimbe from Gumbo Suk said thatthey heardthat dollarrate has dropped but there is no different because the prices of commodities are still the same.

“Since the arrival of food commodities in the markets, the prices of commodities like Onion, Tomatoes, potatoes and Green paper has become difficult on us traders because we bought them expensively and that is why we sell them at high price so that we get something from it”, Mirembe added

However, a Small Business ScaleWoman at Lologo Trading Center, Rose Kaku said that for them who have small business they are faced witha lot of challenges because buying small basket of Tomatoes at 20,000 ssp and sell one piece of Tomatoes at 1000 ssp is still not enough to gain profits.

“If the rate of dollar wants to drop let it drop once so that we can afford to buy the small commodities at low prices and shall sell at lower price, and for some of us who are single mothers, we can’t afford the schools fee and feeding of the children since food items are now very expensive in the markets”, Kaku added.