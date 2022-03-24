Doctors’ Union Condemns killing of a health worker

By Deng Ghai Deng

South Sudan Doctors’ Union in Jonglei State condemned the killing of a Healthcare Worker who was gunned down by an unidentified assailant while working at the Paliou Primary Health Care Centre on Sunday last week.

According to the Doctors’ Union, it indicates that they have launched a police search operation for an assailant who killed a health worker in the area.

Deng Gak Atem, Twic East County Executive Director said that the lab technician Reng Ayii was gunned down by an unidentified assailant while working at the Paliou Primary Health Care Centre on Sunday last week.

“We condemned the attack because our office asked security agents in the area to track down and arrest the perpetrator.The doctor was working in the laboratory and the assailant sneaked in and shot him dead. Until now we have not arrested the suspect and we have sent the forces to the area we suspected he had run to. He is being searched and the police in all the checkpoints have been alerted to monitor and arrest him should he try to leave the area.” Atem said

Atem is urging the family and relatives of the deceased to remain calm as the authorities investigate the issue. Several humanitarian and healthcare workers have been threatened, tortured and even killed or found dead at their duty stations in several parts of South Sudan over the past few years.

Last year, Dr Louis Edward Saleh, who was working at Ganyliel PHCC in Unity State under the International Rescue Committee, was killed inside the health facility on May 21st last year. A few months later, the healthcare community was shocked to learn that Dr Dominic Pitia, who worked for Care International as the Emergency Health Manager in Akobo, Jonglei State, was found dead in his room in similarly unclear circumstances. Days later on July 27, MabiorManyokAder, a clinical officer who was working at Pajut PHCC, was also found dead in his room in Duk, Jonglei State. Mabior was working for MédicosDelMundo, a French medical organization that provides emergency and long-term medical care to people in several parts of South Sudan.

The killings drew widespread condemnation from local and international organizations.

Doctor Anthony Garang, Acting Chairperson of the South Sudan Doctors’ Union, condemned the killing of the health worker in Twic East County. He says it’s unfortunate to see the lives of healthcare workers being wasted at a time when the country already faces a severe lack of medical workers.

“You know it takes a long time to train a health worker for example a doctor takes like 6 years to graduate, a lab technician takes like 5 years to graduate, the same for nurses and other health cadres, they take a maximum of 3 years also to graduate. Producing one particular health care worker is actually a great undertaking where you don’t just allow one life to be lost like that.” Garang said

Doctor Garang calls on local and national governments to protect health care workers, investigate such incidents and bring the perpetrators to justice. He said allowing the perpetrators of violence against health workers to escape with impunity could discourage young people to pursue careers in the medical field.

“We feel let down honestly speaking because we have raised the issues about the 2 healthcare workers that have been killed [last year] in Unity and Jonglei state. We reached the top-level leadership in the government—the case was taken over by the ministry of justice, for the case of Dr. Louis we have seen a document of the formation of the committee to investigate, but up to now we haven’t heard anything about the investigation. And also for the case of Dr. Dominic—the late Dr. Dominic up to now we haven’t heard anything from the state authorities.” Dr. Garang added

Doctor Garang says since the government seems to exert little effort in protecting the healthcare workers, the community that is the direct beneficiary should take responsibility in ensuring a conducive environment for healthcare workers.

“It’s also the community’s responsibility to make sure that they provide that freedom—and that conducive environment for healthcare workers to work. And this will attract talents—the specialists can come; the other regional or international doctors can come to their locations. But hearing of such things people can get scared and they may not come and provide the necessary services to the vulnerable population, especially women and children.” Dr. Garang further stressed.

Doctor Garang says South Sudan faces a severe shortage in all categories of trained healthcare professionals, including physicians and midwives which forces health care facilities to rely on inadequately trained or low-skilled health workers.

The Doctors Union said in a statement last year that the killing or mistreatment of health workers would affect the availability of health professionals to provide health services to communities in remote areas where law enforcement is scarce. It called on the Government to provide security for healthcare workers as they deliver life-saving care to the suffering people of South Sudan.