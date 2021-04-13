Doctors pledge to improve health system

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Chinese medical team in the country has pledged to improve the health system by providing health service and human resource development.

Last week, Chinese medical experts provided medical consultations and surgeries to one hundred and three (103) patients who recovered after undergoing different surgeries in Juba Teaching Hospital.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the General Anesthesia Dr. XieHaiyan said the patients have been in the hospital since last year when the medical team immediately coordinated abdominal ultrasound, electrocardiogram, chest X-ray, and full abdominal CT examination for the elderly.

The Doctor said through the newly established remote imaging diagnosis center which performed abdominal CT scans, was clearly diagnosed as a right abdominal wall hernia.

He added that the medical team set up a special treatment team to conduct multidisciplinary discussions, formulate detailed surgical plans, and fully prepare before the operation to ensure the smooth and safe operation.

Dr. Xie said the operation proceeded as scheduled and Juba Teaching Hospital has no conditions for general anesthesia.

The condition is more complicated than the preoperative evaluation.

He revealed that some parts of the stomach of the elderly is embedded in the hernia sac, and the bladder wall becomes a part of the hernia sac wall, which poses huge challenges to the repayment and repair.

“With the careful cooperation of the surgical team, the operation was successfully completed. After the operation, the old man operated said he had no complications such as intestinal obstruction, intestinal volvulus, increased abdominal pressure syndrome, severe breathing difficulties,” he said.

Dr. Haiyan, stressed that the success of the huge abdominal wall hernia surgery not only relieved the elderly from the pain that has plagued them for 16 years, saying the reflection give the advantages to the medical team’s move to new level.

Edina Kani, a patient who had been operated said she felt better after suffering for 16 years from the disease.

“I really appreciate the help from the Chinese medical team, I am not like before. The eighth batch of the China medical team successfully performed a massive abdominal hernia operation at the Juba Teaching Hospital,” Mr. Kani said.

She added that the abdominal mass has been increasing progressively for more than 16 years. But currently, the progression of the mass makes her to be able to live by herself.

The Chinese medics stationed at the hospital will be providing free medical services to the patients and offer capacity building to students and health care workers for one year.