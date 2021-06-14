DOCTORS-Health workers strike called off

By John Agok

Both Covid-19 frontline healthcare workers and doctors’ union yesterday called off a nationwide strike on humanitarian ground. They, however, pledged to continue demanding their nine months unpaid incentives and restoration of justice from the government.

Speaking to the press at PHOEC, the acting Director for Emergency Preventive and Response, Manager Atem Mayen David said that, they were ready to continue serving the citizens but demanded their arrears to be paid in full after being as they were paid only four months. They had gone for 13 months without payment.

“Imagine, the COVID -19 Frontline Health Workers are committed despite the daily life challenges while saving people’s lives. We cannot meet our own expenses and those of our dependents”. The National Taskforce having not paid nine months from Sept. 2020 to May 2021 which is so annoying and discouraging”, he said.

David emphasized on the willingness of staff to serve on humanity ground beginning on 13th June this year.

“As of 11th June 13, 2021, the COVID-19 Frontline Healthcare Workers sat down and agreed to reconsider and ease the peaceful strike on humanity ground for all South Sudanese. Therefore, the press release serves to inform the general public , Media Houses , Activists , Civil Society , the supporting Partners and the government that the COVID-19 Frontline Health Workers have resumed their activities as of today (yesterday) 13th June 2021”, he added.

He appealed to both government and Donor Communities to continue supporting the Ministry of Health since its capacity was still very weak.

“Last but not the least, the government and donor community should continue supporting the Ministry of Health because the healthcare system in the country is still very weak to manage COVID-19. Consider the invested resources and the high need for accountability and auditing to avoid the misuse and mismanagement by Ministry of Health and National Taskforce”, he concluded.

However, the strike by Doctor Union demanding justice for Humanitarian workers who died in the line of duty had been called off too. Juba Monitor reliably learned that the doctors’ union had called off the strike as a gesture of humanity.

Rajab Mohandis the activist responded that both Union of Doctors and COVID-19 Health frontline workers have done a good move by reconsidering the strike due to humanity.

“We are urging the government to swiftly respond to their call on addressing their plights”, he said.

Mohandis called on youth to refrain from killing the Health workers who were rendering service on Humanitarian ground.

“I urged youth to stop targeting the health workers on the humanitarian ground”, he added.