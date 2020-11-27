jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, November 27th, 2020
HomeNewsDOCTORS-Ethiopian scholarship attract 96
News

DOCTORS-Ethiopian scholarship attract 96

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorno commentNo tags

 By Bullen Bala Alexander

About ninety six South Sudanese postgraduate doctors attended Ethiopian Resident Scholarship entrance examination at Juba Teaching Hospital.

The entrance examination was set by the Ethiopian professors and senior consultants as a qualification for the postgraduate South Sudanese doctors who applied for Ethiopian Resident program.

Speaking during the official kickoff of the postgraduate doctors’ admission exams, Elizabeth Acuei the Minister of Health said it was a good opportunity for the South Sudanese doctors who still want acquire more knowledge and specialize on their professions.

She encourages the doctors to take the exams serious and wishing the good lack in the examination saying only someone’s hard work would put him or her to succeed and join the Ethiopian Resident specialization program.

“I thank our brothers and sisters of Ethiopian for giving us the opportunity for South Sudanese doctors to upgrade in their specialization in different fields, but also to my doctors you have to take these exams serious because it is only your hard work will make you join the scholarship,” Acuei reiterated.     

Meanwhile, Zelalem Birhan the Ethiopian Deputy Head of Mission to South Sudan revealed that it was not first time for his country to provide scholarship to South Sudanese in different fields including health sector.

According to Birhan, last year Ethiopia provided up to 100 scholarships for the South Sudanese but out of the number only 30 students were able pass but the rest failed.

However, he reiterated Ethiopian commitment to continue give assistance to South Sudanese in whatever they requires.

“Ethiopian government is committed to give necessary support to South Sudanese whoever would like to continue and build their knowledge on various specializations, but the condition is simple you must pass well for you to join the program,” he said.

Dr. Michael Mading, Director General for Training and Professional Development in the National Ministry of Health said the entrance exams is the exams set to South Sudanese Doctors who are going to join the postgraduate medical specializations in Ethiopia.

“The requirements for the Ethiopian Resident Program is to give the examination for the Doctors and those who succeed they will be enrolled for their specializations in the various Universities in Ethiopia for four to five years depending on the each specializations duration,” he revealed.

He said the program was the initiative of the Ministry of Health that it give chances to the South Sudanese doctors to go and specialize in Ethiopia.

According to director general for training there is already cooperation agreement signed by the South Sudan Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Ministry of health to allow and give chance to the South Sudanese doctors to go and get specialized in Ethiopia.

This year Ethiopian government has given us 100 scholarship for the South Sudanese doctors to be enrolled for the specializations in Ethiopia Universities.

He said there were 133 South Sudanese doctors who were supposed to take part in the examination but only 100 turned up for the exams adding that if all of them succeed they will be taken for the scholarship program.

He said the examinations was conducted by the senior consultants and professors from the Ethiopia.

“Those senior professors, and consultants arrives here yesterday with their own exams and they will be responsible for everything that is including the marking and selecting the best performance candidates for the program.”

He call on everyone and all the South Sudanese doctors to join the program for further specializations adding that it is the opportunity for everyone in the country.

According to Dr. Mading there are many fields for specializations including, Internal medicines, general surgery, pediatrics, ophthalmology, emergency medicines, radiology, family medalist, neurology, anesthesiology, forensic medicines, pathology, orthopedics, oncology, urology, neurological surgery and plastic surgery.

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

News

Media Authority validates journalism codes of conduct

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By James Atem Kuir The media regulatory body, Media Authority has validated a number of codes of conduct for the practice of journalism in the country. The workshop organized by the media governing body together with Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) with support from the United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization or UNESCO yesterday, validated a number principles to be guiding the work of media professionals in the country. The stakeholders who attended the event echoed calls for journalists to adhere to the codes of conduct in order...
News

Doctors decry shortage of midwives in Rumbek hospital

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Mabor Riak Magok Doctors in Rumbek Hospital Lakes State have decry shortage of mid-wives saying it is making their work difficult. Speaking to Juba Monitor, Peter Dongrin Meen the midwife expert Doctor in Rumbek hospital said there is only one mid-wife from an agency serving in the hospital. Dongrin expressed that most of the midwives on government payroll have deserted their work arguing that they are not getting regular monthly salaries. "The work here is becoming much for us. The mid-wives who are government employees are not showing up for...
News

Kapoeta Mission Hospital postponed fistula operation

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Awas Lobono Dominic The administration of Kapoeta Mission Hospital says the operation of the patients with fistula cases has been postponed to early next year. Midwife at Kapoeta Mission Hospital said more than twenty patients suffering from fistula in Kapoeta were mobilized since last month to get ready for fistula operation in the hospital. Ileyo Charity the Acting Midwife administrator at Kapoeta Mission Hospital explained to Juba Monitor on Wednesday that some of the patients were not prepared for the operation. “Last time we schedule the time of operation...
error: Content is protected !!