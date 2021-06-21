Doctors donate food items to Juba orphanage

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Chinese doctors at Juba teaching hospital have donated essential food items to over sixty-three (60) children living in Juba orphanage centers.

The food items donated included rice, milks, drinking water and medicine to support the needy children at the orphanage home.

Speaking to media over the weekend, Chinese team Leader Wu Huaiguo said that this donation was not the first time.

“Chinese doctors will pay attention to children and every team member will pay caution to care for the children. We have been visiting frequently and provide medical care to the children,”

He added that these items would be of great help to the children. Every month Chinese doctors would be paying monthly visits to the center to support the medical needs of the children

He revealed that doctors offered free medics treatment to all children living in Juba orphanage centers as well as people of South Sudanese.

“We hope that they can have the confidence to overcome the difficulties of growing without parents and become better people in future,”

In South Sudan, Many orphans have been left at the mercy of churches or international organizations to assist them with their day-to-day needs.Children living in orphanages tend to lead fairly structured lives. Due to the nature of an orphanage,many children, and fewer care givers life happens on a schedule.