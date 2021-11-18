Doctors blame community for failing diabetes Test

By Jurugo Emmanuel Ogasto

Lion club Pakwach together with Pakwach main health center has criticized the community’s failure to test and diagnose for diabetes.

The club members who joined the rest of the world in commemorating the diabetes day on Sunday were creating awareness about the benefits of early detection and subsequent adherence to regulatory measures at the Nascent state.

While speaking to target groups of the elderly at Pakwach market, Dr Paul Ajal, the Pakwach district health officer said “diabetes is a disease that is slowly killing our community and with this intervention of encouraging the potential risk group, we hope people would start coming to test voluntarily and seek early treatment”.

He challenged the community against spreading the misconception that diabetes is a disease for the rich and is totally caused by high sugar intake.

Pakwach health center is incapacitated logistically by inadequate number of glycosometers for testing diabetes and urged the lion club to lobby and address the bottleneck both in lower and main health centre for easy accessibility.

Speaking on behalf of the Lion club Pakwach, MrNestoreOwinyJalobo said the move resonates with the purpose of ‘Lion club Our Purpose of Creating and fostering a spirit of understanding among the peoples of the World’.

He urged the community besides early tests against diabetes, they should embrace enough physical exercise and avoid high consumption of junk food that makes them develop obesity.

Ms Jennifer Adokorach, a diabetes patient, expressed fear over the high poverty prevalence among the rural population that limits the choice of food to be consumed by those battling the disease.

“We are advised to desist from taking sugary foodstuff but with our locality predominantly dependent on cassava and not take sugar in our tea. Besides the cost of treating diabetes with old age is a challenge, we appeal for your grass root support,” Adoko appealed.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Diabetes is a major cause of blindness, kidney failure, heart attack, stroke and lower limb amputation.

Healthy diet, physical activity and avoiding tobacco use can prevent or delay type 2 diabetes. Globally, an estimated 422 million adults were living with diabetes in 2014, compared to 108 million in 1980.

The global prevalence of diabetes has nearly doubled since 1980, rising from 4.7% to 8.5% in the adult population.

This reflects an increase in associated risk factors such as being overweight or obese. Over the past decade, diabetes prevalence has risen faster in low and middle-income countries than in high-income countries. This year’s theme is: Access to Diabetes care, if not now, when?