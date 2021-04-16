Doctor advises citizens to minimize alcohol consumption

By Hassan Arun

A clinical doctor at Yei Civil Hospital is advising the citizens to minimize taking alcohol, saying it leads to infection.

Dr. Sokiri Samuel explains that diseases such as tuberculosis gets opportunity when one’s immunity system is weakened by taking too much alcohol without proper feeding.

He advised the population to cover their mouth with mask especially in public places to avoid infecting others.

“We have to eat well. Nutrition is very important. So, as I said tuberculosis is one of the opportunist diseasesthat gets advantage when you become weak, it means you don’t eat enough food,”Dr. Samuel said.

The clinical doctor advised patients not to share things and when one is infected for TB.

“If someone is already identified as having tuberculosis, please you shouldn’t be able to sleep with such a person in a house and share items.However, it should not be in a kind where a person feels isolated to avoid stress and stigma. Patients should listen to the instructions given by medical personnel,” Sokiri said.

Justos Ludangaanother clinical officer commended that proper nutrition will not only reduce the chances of getting tuberculosis but also other diseases.

He advised the tuberculosis patients to adhere to the instructions given to them by the medical personnel in order to avoid infecting others.

“We should eat well because if we eat nutritious food, we don’t only reduce the chances of getting only tuberculosis but other diseases as well,” he said.