Do well for the Glory of God

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

These days, there were a lot of death cases in the country; as a result, we had missed important people in the country. It was a great loss in the families and communities at large. We need to find out where the problems came from? Maybe there was something wrong on our side, as families and communities. Maybe we had gone wrong in front of God; we are not doing things according to the will of God.

We need to go back and ask forgiveness from God, let Church people look into these problems. Or we seek advice from the Ministry of Health, to find out whether we have qualified people in the hospitals.

Otherwise, too much dead reduce the population in the country and it is weakening communities in terms of manpower. Many people were living in sins; there was a lot of corruption in government institutions and churches. We must repent and say to God we are sorry because we had sinned against you.

If you don’t have Jesus in your hearts, you come to Him so that your sins are forgiven. The above-mentioned information was said during the last funeral prayer of late Stella Mathew yesterday. The late was born on 18 August 1997 and died on 6th December 2021 in Juba.

Usual people who died at an early age were painful; they were expected to do a lot in the family and in the government departments. Dead is only understood by those who believed in Jesus Christ were considered

Sleeping; time will come for them to rise from the dead and be with God.

Therefore, the preaching was much about repenting and coming to Jesus. Be born again and work for the Glory of God. You need to read the word of God on daily basis and do well in life.

May God bless us all.