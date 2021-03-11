jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, March 11th, 2021
HomeOpinionEditorialDO NOT TAKE ADVANTAGE OF EMPLOYEES
Editorial

DO NOT TAKE ADVANTAGE OF EMPLOYEES

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Odongo Odoyo

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

It is true some employers are taking advantage of their employees more so the local one by paying them less and in local currency while the foreign employees under the same roof go home with hard currency. Yes it is important to value the local currency to meet the market demand, but what these people do is to pay locals un-equivalent rate of the country’s currency against that of the foreign currency, mostly USD. One just needs to understand the background of any labour dispute or workers strike to know what l am talking about. Sometimes one is left wondering if the labour laws are applied by all and if there are labour inspectors to check and verify these abnormalities. There should also be those in the law enforcement who should be of great assistance to workers and employers, particularly, private one alike to cushion and strengthen the laws in the employment sector. What are the employees’ union doing to this end? Public education within the employment sector should be given a chance because in most cases, they are lacking. For the sake of economic growth, more so at this time when it is dwindling due to a number of factors, the few operating private companies should be encouraged by promoting their businesses but not at the expense of exploiting workers. It is known that some firms are keeping two payrolls if not more. One for government return which normally gives less figures for purposes of taxation and the real one which reflects their earning and pay-out kept in the lockers for the exploitation purposes. I am arguing from the layman’s point of view, but trust me you. There are glaring cases of this nature with some having been brought to the attention of the responsible authorities but ended being shelved never to be touched again. The law must be followed and the employment sector being key to the development of the country, all must be done to see that it is properly managed and the workforce or man-power given what it takes to move the country ahead. There are few industries if any but these few should be brought up to conform to the country’s laws and make the working environment conducive for all players. Workers union in all sectors should come up under one umbrella body, if there is none, to be able to collectively articulate and address workers issues without resorting to strike or disorder. Time to build such a formidable foundation that would address issues in the labour industry is now for brighter future. The game of seek and hide and the use of imagined godfathers should not be given a room. This kind of behavior in the business circles has brought many enterprises to their knees. Matters of national interest should be addressed openly and appropriately with simple aim of resolving any stand-off for continuity and for the well-being of all parties and the country.

You Might Also Like

Editorial

CIVIL SERVANTS SHOULD BE PAID ALL THEIR ARREARS

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Paying someone for work done is routine and a must since the person has offered his services. That civil servants are set to get three months’ salary arrears should not be taken as an indication of goodwill. It is their right which still is not yet settled as some of them are having outstanding for more than eight months. An employer must be well aware that those for them are people with families that they must take care of. They have family obligations that start with providing food on the...
Editorial

WOMEN SHOULD BE RESPECTED

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
The notion of disregarding women in the modern societies must stop at all cost. Women are fellow human beings equal by nature. They are not foreigners from another planet, but equally created by one God. Many at times women have been complaining about harsh treatment by men and probably undermining on how affairs should be executed. However, in the modern era, women have become clearly potential assets proving those who use to doubt them wrong. As such emphasis should be focused on empowering women capability. Currently, women are becoming resourceful...
Editorial

TIRED OF PEACE NEGOTIATION TALES

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By wecnyin Turic Too much of some thing is poisonous as the saying goes,however, political discourses may not be practical to politicians. Forthe last few years since the country plunged into war, many places and peace guarantors have been forged for South Sudan peace negotiations in the name of formulating ways to which parties’ principals could get their national cake share. The recent change of avenue for peace talks from Rome to Nairobi could be attributed to many reasons as to why it wasdone. Although Naivasha has been a hatching...
Editorial

UNDERSTAND PURPOSE OF NATIONAL MATTERS

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo To make appropriate interpretation of matters on both national and international value, one must equip him/herself with proper education back up with acquired knowledge in the process of understanding. Some people live with different elusions and mindsets. Sometimes we should accept reality that in most cases we come across educational dwarfs, the know it all, whose interests are pegged on mediocre without any slight room for positive criticism. In life one must live to understand that knowledge and learning are continuous for the...
error: Content is protected !!