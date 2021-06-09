jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, June 9th, 2021
HomeOpinionEditorialDO NOT RUMOR ON LOCKDOWN
Editorial

DO NOT RUMOR ON LOCKDOWN

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Odongo Odoyo

BY ELIA JOSEPH LOFUL (guest)

When I hear people gossiping and speculate about another unwanted lockdown, I pity many school children and students who have been in one way or the other being negatively affected by the so-called lockdown which was purposely caused by the global pandemic worldly known as coronavirus or covid-19. This has never been the intention of any person around the world to have social, learning, working, businesses and places closed due to the deadly pandemic. As it started all the way back in Asia China the city of Wuhan, the world has now recorded the first, second and even third wave of the virus which has killed millions of people in the world and infected numerous people who are battling the disease. Last week, many in our communities particularly in Juba, are spreading rumors about anotherlockdown on schools and religious centers. I would personally advise the public not tospread unfoundedinformation. Such gossips scare and may demoralize learners who have resumed their studies and are anxious to pursue their academic pursuits and aims to achieve their dreams. Let not discourage them instead, we should encourage and advise them to follow health measures set up by the national Ministry of health and the partners. When Uganda government announced another more nation-wide lockdown, people in South Sudan become sacred where many begin to speculate saying South Sudan may soon do the same. Let us not take the matter for a mere joke instead we should collectively work to end the virus using the precautionary guidelines required to do so. Already, the Vice President on Service Cluster Hussein Abdelbagi Akol and the National Minister of Education issued a statement telling both the public and the private schools to strictly adhere to preventive measures or else may be forced to close down those schools who do not follow the guidelines. They did not say schools will be closed. So, some individuals in the communities should not mislead the public by giving wrong information. Given the statement, all schools must respect the guidelines to contain the virus and should ensure that every leaner fromspecified age must wear the facemasks and wash hands regularly. The schools should provide necessary equipment needed for the learners to daily follow the measures. The nation cannot afford again to jeopardize the future of the children whose future was bedeviled by the pandemic.

You Might Also Like

Editorial

COMPLETE THE PARLIAMENT

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
It is now a month since the Revitalized Transitional National Legislative Assembly was formed and no further step concerning the status quo of the non-functioning national parliament in the country was taken. It is nearly two years the country has been operating without functioning legislature which is tasked to oversee and approve national agendas needed therein. Till when shall the nation wait to have active parliament in place? Besides, this calls the council of statesto complete it. As such, these delays put the public in suspense concerning the will of...
Editorial

THE INTENDED FUND SHOULD BENEFIT THE YOUTH

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
No country can talk of effective development without having the youth in mind. For development to take shape, the youth must be involved and empowered appropriately. The revelation by the government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports that it would soon establish the Youth Enterprise Development Fund is timely but overdue. This is outlined in the revitalized agreement and should have been put in priority list if the youth were to be considered in the socio-economic growth of the country. If established the fund would enable the youth to...
Editorial

THE SCRIBES SEEMS VENERABLE GLOBALLY

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo Heavy in my heart after watching footage in Al-Jazeera of a lady journalist being mishandled by security forces at the contentious Gaza, l came to the long theoretical and practical conclusion that indeed the scribes are venerable. Guevara Budeiri’s offense which led to the mishandling and arrest was to be at the scene of action where the forces were clearing. She was actually doing her job the one she knows better and the one that brings food to her table. Watching the scenario,...
error: Content is protected !!