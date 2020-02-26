Do not reappoint dismissed governors

By Opio Jackson

A renowned civil society activist has called for no reappointment of the former governors of the dissolved 32 states.

Jame David Kolok Executive Director for Foundation for Democracy and Accountable Governance (FODAG) said the former governors were misleading the nation on the 32 states issue.

“President Salva Kiir actually needs to acknowledge that not everybody who has been clapping for him is actually genuine. These were the same people who were demonstrating about 32 states. The same people that were at Freedom Hall emphasizing on the issue of the 32 states and they were the same people who clapped at J1 when the announcement for the reverting to 10 states was made,” Jame explained.

He said both President Salva Kiir and the First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar should ensure that they put in place people who are able to stablise this country.

“There are many refugees outside there who are watching the kind of leaders that are going to be appointed whether as ministers, governors and the county commissioners,” he said.

Jame said the appointment of the state governors would determine the confidence of the return of South Sudanese either from the refugee camps of the protection of civilians’ sites.

According to United Nations report, over two million people have been displaced by the five years’ conflict that ended on 12 September 2018 by the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS).

Speaking to Juba Monitor in an interview, Jame said citizens want to see those who have been engaging in their displacement excluded in the Revitalized-Transitional Government of National Unity.

“What we are seeing is not really genuine congratulations, some of these people are job seekers and the President needs to stand above this confusion and make sure he appoints people who can deliver,” he added.

The activist said there had been some individuals in the government who were no ideal people to hold those positions because they had been very confusing individuals.

According to Jame, those individuals should not be reappointed in the cabinet arguing that their existence was likely to derail the process to a sustainable peace.

“The President needs to get rid of those who have been confusing and preventing the peace process to move forward,” he said.