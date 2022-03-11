Do not depend on rumors

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

A simple definition of rumors is an information that has no clear sources. It can originate from one person or group of people, for purpose or something to be achieved at the end. Other rumors could begin with people talks, as bad indication and would produce something badin the future.

It could start in form of gossiping and at the end would develop to something tangible. Such kind of rumors need to be handled with care; otherwise the result should carry a lot of damages. There are people who are good in creating false stories as mentioned above; they have negative and positive impacts.

Both can make damages to individuals and group of people. For media, in case of any information, you need to look for the right source to confirm. You cannot start writing stories on what you hard on the streets or people talks. I am saying this because currently there are rumors on economic crisis and political situation in the country, whether it is true or false, it needs a clear answer from the right sources.

Economic condition has taken time, people were thinking that, prices of items would drop in the markets but instead is increasing.

On 9th of this month, a bag of cement reached 7,000 SSP instead of 4,500, no control from the government. People buy items with any price given to them, fear from saying no to this or go to strike. It has become normal for traders to increase prices of goods as they like.

The second difficult part is political rumors, which are dangerous for any person to talk about it. It may lead to a situation that can harm. People live with it and media cannot talk because there is no clear source or nobody can talk about it. The only thing is to pray to God and He knows how to turn the situation to be better.Nowadays, people are gossiping, nobody can break the silence because there is no prove about their talks, better to leave it in the hands of God; He will be the one to make the last judgment at the end of the day.

Therefore, understand rumors, know which one can be said out immediately and others to wait for the right time to come, when and where is not known.

May God bless us all.