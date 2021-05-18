Do not dehumanize the poor

By Ngor Khot Garang

Few years ago, South Sudan was seen as a bread basket for the whole of Africa and the world at large. But the reasons why South Sudan is so impoverished are not things we can squeeze into one paragraph. These are some more details on why the region is still poor and many things will definitely explain the reasons. But wait, I want to shed some light on corruption.

Corruption is like a deadly virus that has plagued most black nations allover the world over. It is also almost a norm in the African continent and is also among the primary factors that crippled South Sudan’s economy and made the young nation more miserable, economically.

The elites were and till today, are like vipers, keeping the wealth of the nation to themselves. Many developed countries and reputable bodies have tried to help the country in diverse forms. But unfortunately, the aid meant to alleviate the suffering of the people doesn’t get to the masses.

So, one reason whySouth Sudan has remained a poor country is the massive corruption going on in the tiny nation. And until this virus called corruption is wiped off, it will be difficult for the country to realize its true potentials.

Sadly, there is a massive human rights violation in the land. Those who criticizeor oppose the government are dealt with severely. Most of them were killed, arrested, and also forced into exile. But I don’t see successful government in this world without opposition, because when you are opposed, it means there is something you are not doing right and this will give you a leverage to correct some of your mistakes.

But let me stop here for some minutes. This won’t make any sense because who will really listen to me. I know you are rich. You have made a lot of money over the years. I know it is always a blessing when your needs are in place but it is more meaningful when you bless others with what you have.

Growing up as a kid in a family where we share with the little my parents make from a little charcoal business. I have always been disturbed by the increasing gap between the poor and the rich. I also fail to understand why nature allowed some people to live luxurious lives while others roast in the flames of poverty and why the spirit of humanity is lacking in the world.

In my ordinary life, I have seen children fed from the dustbin, children educated with money earned from begging, people who beg under the scorching sun of Juba and get nothing at the end of the day or less than 50 South Sudanese pounds that cannot afford a piece of bread.

I have witnessed people evicted from their homes to open a business or government center and children dying from treatable diseases in streets because they have no parents. I am also baffled by the fact that there are a handful of people who, since they were born have not encountered financial setbacks. They socialize with the people of their class, eating buttered bread, change clothes within hour, their children going to school with car while others live in penury.

I have also been enslaved by the belief that God made everyone rich and human beings are the ones who prey on themselves to satisfy their selfish interests. It is no lie that the high crime rate in the country stems from rich maltreatment of the poor.

In our current scenario, a widow will try in her power to save some hard earned money to send one of her children to school that she knows when they get quality education would be able to salvage them from abject poverty but you will learn later that the same child of the poor widow regardless of the efforts they had exerted could not stand the neck-breaking competition from the children whose parents are financially and politically buoyant.

This leaves that child with no choice but to do anything to earn a learning in this unforgiving world. If things are well with you, do not suppress those who are grieving at the moment. You are a human being and falling in poor man’s shoes for three minutes or two will give you a full story of what these people go through daily.

