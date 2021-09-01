jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, September 1st, 2021
Editorial

DO NOT COMPROMISE SECURITY OF THE NATION

Something is not right in the political arena in the country. There are those who are moving forward to create everlasting peace while others are out rightly sabotaging those efforts. There is no way that one section is speaking to unite and bring people together while others are constantly talking in different languages that leave the population of the country wondering. As a result of these shortcuts, the unity government has withdrawn from the Rome talks because of the continuous killings of innocent unarmed people whose crime is finding them travelling or crossing the roads in this danger-zone populated by “unknown” gunmen and women. Those hostile to the situation and opposed to peace should remember how the current Pope knelt and prayed for peace and so many others who have been on their knees for peace to find its foundations in all parts of this country. Is there something these people killing without reservation could learn from these prayers or they have totally closed their eyes to the realities on the ground. Since the government has decided to withdraw or hold from the peace talks, it has duty to ensure the criminals and gangs ambushing and abducting people were cleared off these areas to show the world that it meant what they say and that they were in full control of the situation instead of talking and leaving the public at the mercy of the criminals. A government should not compromise the security of a nation and must always stand tall to protect its citizens. It is appropriate to use this hold-up time to clean elements that have given negative image to the peace process and the country. The leadership has the right to withdraw from the talks but must have plan-b to safeguard the interest to the larger population. At no time a government can compromise with criminals or gangsters who are killing people without caring if indeed they belong to parties to the talks.

