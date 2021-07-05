DO NOT BE A SMOKESCREEN

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

Something very interesting caught my attention while going through my normal jargon of reading to read any possible read that come my way. In one of the neighbouring countries, there are 34 members of parliament who never spoke a word or contributed to any debate the whole of last year.These are elected or nominated a representative of the people who should be in the forefront of articulating the cause of the people who elected them or whom they should be representing in the august house where laws are made. What could cause someone to sit in parliament for that long without uttering a word, leave alone a point of order. Still they are in the payroll earning hefty salaries and allowances. Is this not equal to robbery without violence. It is common knowledge that one has to earn what one has worked for, not for doing nothing but something which they could be proud of. These are people who should be axed and taken back to their comfort bases to do nothing that they are proud and happy to do. In general scene, even in the holy book, bible, it is clearly stated that one must sweat to eat. Sweating is doing the work that has been entrusted on you and doing it well makes one harvest good result that would feed them. It reminded me of the word from a colleague that there is no free lunch anywhere. If you do not work for it today, you will somehow along the line work for it. I am touching on this topic because out there some people do not want to sweat but want to reap where they did not sow. Leaders who are given a chance to serve the general public should live up to their expectation. The problem is that most of them think they are the master forgetting that the general public pays them and are the masters. I trust that when business starts in the august house here, the m.ps should not let the appointing authority down by getting themselves far away from matter of public concern and diligent representation of national assignments. They should be relevant to matters that have been thorny and affecting the society instead of riding high and only being found in the town centres instead of going to the ground to mingle and interact with the grassroots. They should also open the doors for needy and wanting cases from their constituents’. Surely the country is expecting your contribution to its positive well-being which should not be a letdown. Just remember that among the larger population the appointing authority chose you believing that you will do good by representing the interests of the people and the country. Those who are lucky to have been appointed should not be like their counterparts in the neighbourhood who for one whole year did not utter a single word of benefit to their constituents and the country. They are being keenly watched by the appointing arm and the general public to deliver.