Monday, June 22nd, 2020
News

DMI launches Emergency learning program to benefit over 16,000 farmers

By Kidega Livingstone

Over 16,000 farmers in the defunct Jubek State are set to benefit from an Emergency Livelihood Response Program (ELRP) launched by Daughters of Mary Immaculate (DMI)

The program that involve training of farmers on modern farming and farm tools and seeds distribution would cover the counties of  Rejaf, Lokiliri, Mangalla, Luri ,Liria and Lobonok .

Speaking during the launched, Country Coordinator for   Daughters of Mary Immaculate, Sr. Jeny Maila said that  the program was to change the lives of the people by producing more food and seeds for  consumption and  income generation in the hand of the farmers.

“This project has aims because we want to save the lives and protect the livelihood of the people by producing more food. We want people to produce their own food than depending on humanitarians,” said Maila.

She said the Agriculture Extension Workers from each county were trained to implement the project and their work would be training the farmers.

“Due to insecurity we were not able to reached other places. Now there is peace prevailing, we are ready to move into some of the places in other states. We are trying to reach many people but we are getting a lot of challenges,” she said. 

The first Director General of Jubek State Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Animal Resource and Fisheries, George Kamillo Lado welcomed the initiative saying that agriculture was the only way of eradicating poverty in the Country.

“This land is fertile because we cannot used chemical. We have to develop agriculture because we have a lot of resources here. Use it to get better agriculture produce in case of any challenges facing you in the fields,”Kamillo told extension workers and DMI.

The Representative from Relief and Rehabilitation Commission, Khalisto Louis Logale said that DMI was doing the real work for food security because they were providing skills and seeds distribution to the farmers.

“Other non-government organizations want to make money because they gather farmers talk to them without giving seeds and the skills. Sometime they gives seeds that does not germinate but DMI is reaching the farmers in the field which is good,” said Louis.

Chief of Rejaf County, Joseph Soka Kenyi said that farmers in his area need more training on modern agriculture because majority of them still planting seeds without making line which makes it very difficult during wedding.

DMI operates in three states of Central Equatoria,Warap and Lake covering 32,000 farmers .   

