jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021
HomeNewsDjibouti Ambassador pays courtesy visit to Juba Monitor
News

Djibouti Ambassador pays courtesy visit to Juba Monitor

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Elia Joseph Loful

The Ambassador of Djibouti to South Sudan, Hassan Roblen Mahamoud yesterday visited Juba Monitor Newspaper office and made a courtesy call to the institution to have a reporter visit the Horn of African primarily to cover expected events to build ties between the two countries.

In 2012 Djibouti promised to offer South Sudan with the port facilities at a time when Sudan decided to closed the oil pipeline that follows from South Sudan.

 On February 9th 2012 Djibouti and Ethiopia signed a Memorandum of Understanding with South Sudan to construct a railway and telecommunications infrastructure and an agreement to evaluate a possible oil pipeline through Ethiopia to the Port of Djibouti.

Ambassador Mahamoud said the initiative meant to build cordial relationship between South Sudan and Djibouti through media as well.

“I came here I need Djibouti and South Sudanese people to know each other. I would like to invite one of your reportersto Djibouti to write some information about the country and publish it in the newspaper, I think this is one of theinitiatives for us to know each other,” Ambassador Mahamoud expressed.

He described the relationship between the two nations as fundamental adding relationship for the people is different from political affairs.

“Economic integration comes late but integration between people to people is very important,” he reiterated.

The diplomat disclosed that the country (Djibouti) is made of three ethnic groups who co-exist together peace.

“For us there are three communities living together. This is one of the advantages for Djiboutian people to live together. We have ethnic origin from Somalia, we have ethnic origin from Arab and we have ethnic origin from Afar,”he said.

Anna Nimiriano Editor in-Chief of Juba Monitor welcomed the move as a great news to the institution.

“Thanks very much Ambassador. I think this is good news for us, we do not have any objection to the development but what limit us is global issue of Coronavirus however, if there is a chance, we welcomeit,” Editor in-Chief Nimiriano said.

She added that South Sudan had been having relationship with Djibouti since then.

You Might Also Like

National NewsNews

SPLM- Aweil refutes number of defectors to SPLM-IO

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) has refuted the number of politicians who joined SPLM-IO party over “lost of direction”by the latter partyin Aweil, Northern Bahr el Ghazal State, late last week. On Sunday, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In Opposition (SPLM) said it was welcoming “with open arms” at least 200 politicians who abandoned the SPLM and joined from Aweil on Friday. The leader of the defecting group,Lino Dut Wol who is alsoa former Commissioner of Aweil West Countyhad earlier told Juba Monitor that he was joiningthe First Vice President...
News

Fifty doctors trained on Chinese language

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Wek Atak Kacjang At least fifty (50) health care workers have been trained on Mandarin Chinese language at Juba teaching Hospital to enhance verbal communication between South Sudanese doctors and Chinese doctors. Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Basoo Matrevor said he is interested in learning Chinese language so as to better understand Chinese medical procedure and medicine. “It is my pleasure that I am among those who joined Chinese medical teams. There is big change although it has been slow but will help us in future,’ He added that...
News

Ten-year-old boy commits Suicide inJuba’s suburb

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Nema Juma Police in juba has confirmed that over the weekend, a boy of ten years old committed suicide in Nyakuran west Juba suburb. Speaking to Juba Monitor on Phone, the spokesperson of National Police service, Daniel Justine, said that the ten-year boy committed suicide and the case has been opened in Nyakurun west. “The investigation is going on because a child committing suicide is normal thing, so we have our child protection unit doing their work and the report will come out soon,” Daniel said. Meanwhile according to...
error: Content is protected !!