DISTRIBUTION-Of 1.12M textbooks off ground

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Over 1.12 million textbooks were handed over to the Ministry of General Education and Instructions to enhance learning in the country.

The distribution of 1.12 million textbooks donated by the education partners and printed by a local company, the RAK Media Limited started yesterday and flagged off by the Minister of General Education and Instructions, Awut Deng Acuil.

The books were donated by Save the Children in consortium with the Norwegian Refugee Council, Finn Church Aid in which the ministry was to hand over the textbooks to 3,700 schools in the country.

The textbooks were printed by the Save the Children and partners under Education Cannot Wait (ECW) funded South Sudan multi- year resilience program for onward distribution to schools.

Speaking to media yesterday, Minster Awut Deng Acuil said that “when we work together, we succeed together because we come at the right time”.

Ms. Awut appreciated the Rak Media company for the hard work that they put in place adding it has proved that South Sudan has the capacity to print all the textbooks as you see, the vehicles are loaded with textbooks, we should be delighted for the work that we have done.

She added that Rak Media group has been involved in a number of activities that were geared towards the development and printing of these textbooks.

She added that availability of enough textbooks is going to be a key in our preparation to reopening of schools this year. Children especially secondary schools students in various States will receive the books.

Meanwhile, the Country Director of Save the Children Rama Hanraj, said the textbooks have come in handy at a time when social distancing is a key requirement to control the spread of COVID-19. This means that with more books, we are able to reduce the number of children that come together to share a book.

“We believe that these 1.12 million textbooks will reduce the high pupil textbook ratio thereby allowing more children to get access to textbooks. Thus, putting books in the hands of learners. Globally, Save the Children and partners work to ensure that every child receives a good quality education and gains the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in the 21st century.

She added that Save the Children is committed to coordinating and working with all development partners to ensure that all children have access to safe, inclusive, and quality learning opportunities they need to realize their full potential.

“As part of a massive program aimed at ensuring out-of-school children are able to learn in South Sudan. The textbooks will play a vital role in the teaching and learning process that gives every child the bet: possible opportunities for education in South Sudan”.

She revealed that more than 1.5 million children including 1449219 primary school pupils and 109,854 secondary school Students in 3.391 primary and 401 secondary schools in the six states of Eastern Equatoria, Lakes, Jonglei. Upper Nile, Unity and Warrap will benefit from the books.

“Many children are not learning in South Sudan and one of the factors is that both learners and teachers do not have access to adequate reference materials, guides or textbooks that they need to effectively facilitate quality teaching andlearning,” Hanraj said.

Last month, Rak media group printed 1.3 million textbooks for both primary and secondary to be distributed by the government across the country.