Distractive earthquake expected in Juba

By Tereza Jeremiah Chuei

Geology expert, Dr Cosmas Pitia Salvatore revealed that a destructive earthquake may likely happen in Juba, especially since there is no instrumental device in the Country to detect Earthquake magnitude in time.

This came after the recent earthquake that was felt in the areas of Juba Nabari, Rock city and Gumbo-Sherikat of Juba City at around 4:00 am on the morning of Tuesday, which lasted for about 3 to 4 seconds.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, Salvatore said that Juba is within the zone of the earthquake and there is a need for informing the public about the precaution.

“When building, there is a need for enlightenment, we should consider that high buildings might resist even 7.2 because we already have 7.2 which was recorded back in 1991, however, we should expect more than 7.2 which might likely be the distractive one,” he said.

He added that the Country is depending on neighbor’sdevice and if it’sLab magnitude than it’s done internationally {US Geological survey}.

However, he mentions that geological survey which is in theMinistry of mining is currently doing their best to ensure that they inform the public about the protection procedure in case of any earthquake.

“If there is an earthquake and you are in a car where there is a building, then stop the car and go somewhere, where there is no building, and if you are inside the room then put your head on something to protect it, and if it’s where there is a building and there is an exit point, then use it to go where there is no building,” he explained.

In December last year, a light quake of unknown magnitude hit Juba but no damages were reported immediately. In June 2021, another earthquake rattled the capital city and left no properties destroyed either.

Geologists say Juba experiences frequent tremors because it is located within the Nimule-Aswa Shear Zone, a major area of structural deformation, which runs from Nimule through Mundri and stops just Southwest of Tonj.