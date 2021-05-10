DISSOLVED-Legislature, Council of States

By John Agok

President Salva Kiir Mayardit has issued a Republican order dissolving the Transitional National Legislative Assembly and the Council of States which are expected to be formed this week.

The announcement was read out on the state-owned Television South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) on Saturday evening.

Speaking to the Media following the dissolution of the parliament, a senior SPLM-IO member and close ally of First Vice President Dr. RiekMacharTeny, DutMajokdit, said they welcome the decision and want immediate formation of commissions and other peace mechanisms.

“We welcome the dissolution of the national assembly and the Council of State,” the senior SPLM-IO official said in Juba.

“We therefore urge for immediate formation of commissions and transitional institutions provided for in the Revitalized Peace Agreement,” he added.

The two houses should have been reconstituted more than a year ago after the announcement of the formation of the executive arm of the government last year.

Due to the delay, observers and some government officials have disregarded the two institutions saying they were illegitimate. This has also made it difficult to enact laws and reforms in the agreement.

The Revitalized Peace Agreement demands that the reconstituted parliament be expanded from 400 to 550 members as representatives of all the parties to the agreement. It also gives the allocation proportions for member parties.

As for the Council of States, the agreement increases the number from 50 to 100 members, but parties to the agreement have recently amended the numbers.

Activists and members of the international community have time and again called on the government to expedite the formation of the revitalized legislature.