Displaced residents of Jebel Teiman return home

By Bida Elly David.

Hundreds of residents who left their homes after heavy gunfire broke out between Mundari herders have returned to their respective areas.

On Sunday, fighting erupted between two sections of Mundari community in Jebel Teiman resulting into displacement of hundreds of residents to areas towards Juba City.

Andruga Mabe Saverio the state minister of information and communication told Juba Monitor in an interview yesterday that following deployment of security forces, many families started to move back to their homes.

”I Call upon the displaced residents to return back to their localities and resume to their normal duties, and the government in conjunction with other relief agencies should respond to the desperate need of those displaced, “he said of the residents hesitating to return back.

Saverio also appealed to relief Agencies to provide assistance to those who lost their properties in the violence.

Meanwhile, David Lasu one of the residents in Jebel Yesua suburb who was displaced by the fighting and now back to his house, called on the CES government to reconcile the conflicting sections of Mundari.

‘’I urge the state and national government to immediately call upon the local chiefs to unite the conflicting parties for peace restoration among them and those who instigated the fight should be held accountable for this passive action,”Lasusaid, in an interview with Juba Monitor yesterday.

He said most of his neighbours who had fled the fighting have returned back though others have not yet decided to return due to fear of further fighting.

The fighting between the Mundari sections started in Kworjik Luri, leading to the death of about 30 people according to the state officials. It escalated and affected areasclose to Juba, includingGurei, Jebel Teiman, Jebel Dinka and Jebel Yesua among others.