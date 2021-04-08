Displaced persons receive household items

By Hassan Arun

The Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Yei yesterday received non-food items donated by South Sudan Development Organization.

Speaking to Juba Monitor in an interview, Paul Igga, the wash officer for South Sudan Development Organization said they were responding to help the IDPs who are living in a bad situation.

The items includebuckets, soaps among others.

“We are today intervening to assist the people who have been displaced from the recent violence,” the Wash officer Mr. Igga said.

He said that the distribution targets a population of about three hundred forty-eight households (348) and one thousand one hundred and two individuals(1102).

“The entire population is very vulnerable because they came without anything and we are trying to avoid water and sanitation diseases in the area because this IDPs camp is overcrowded. In addition to that, we are going to be providing two washing buckets to each individual to be used for cleaning the toilets. The organization will also be doing hygiene campaign twice a week in the camp,”Mr. Igga explained.