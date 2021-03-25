jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, March 25th, 2021
News

Displaced persons call for humanitarian assistance

By Hassan Arun

Internally DisplacedPersons (IDPs)in Yei River County are calling on the governmentand Non-Governmental Organizations(NGOs) to support them with humanitarian needs.

The IDPs who were displaced from Otogo last week Wednesday said they were in dire need of humanitarian aid.

Speaking to Juba Monitor in an interview, John Mawa, one of the IDPs explained that last week they were forced to search refuge at nearby bushes after hearing random gunshots in the area.

He added that the fighting continued for three days and that they had to move to Yei town for safety.

“We were just staying on Wednesday last week,we heard random shooting which resulted to running of civilians into the bushes. Since the 17th until the time we came, there was continued fighting between the armed groups. So, since we came, we didn’t get anything to eatfor children,”Johnappealed.

Ms.Rose Karanga, an IDP said she hid her children in the bush for six days without food.

“Even we were not able to come with any of our belongings. We were hiding in the bushes for six days without food. Our children are starving,” said Ms. Rose.

Efforts to reach the government of Yei River County for comments were unsuccessful.

The number of Internationally Displaced Persons sheltering at the ECSS compound is not confirmed as more people are being registered on daily basis.

