Thursday, February 3rd, 2022
Disarmament in South Sudan

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

The case of disarmament was done several times in other parts of the country, but still, there were guns in the hands of civilians. How they got the guns is difficult to know. There were rumours that the guns were given to them by politicians for defence, other information said that they collected guns during the time of war from soldiers who were killed in the process of conflict, and so many other related pieces of information from people.

Another report said, in the family, one person should have more than two guns so that when the government takes one, still that person would remain with one gun or more. That is why disarmament was done yet guns were available in the hands of civilians. 

What forces people to hold guns is to be found out and get solutions for it? It might have been due to several conflicts in the country, or they are using guns to defend themselves and their animals. It could be for practising criminal activities in the country and beyond. Perhaps they are holding guns because of insecurity caused in most parts of the country and lack of trust among people of different communities. Revenge fighting encourages them to rob guns from the army and, so many others to be said. Governments are supposed to have strong rules that guide citizens not to hold guns; it is only for operating soldiers in the fields.

Government should come out with a policy that any person who is not a soldier cannot hold a gun.

In addition to that, no shooting should occur in any area without an order from the responsible people in the government.

Citizens should be educated on the dangers of keeping guns in the house and cattle camps for protection.  Last year, I went to Nimule, all cattle keepers had guns using them to protect their animals. Who gave them guns and who are the owners of the cows they are protecting with guns? This needs to be found out. 

All the above-mentioned information could help the authority concerned to identify people supplying guns to civilians and cattle keepers if it was politicians or another group of people. Maybe they may think they are doing the right thing not knowing that it would cause damage to the country and people.  However, let the government be serious on the issue of disarmament in all parts of the country.

May God bless us all.

