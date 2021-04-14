Disabled persons appeal for support

By Baraka John

A group of persons with disability in Mundri West are appealing to the County authorities to support paying their children once schools reopen.

Mr.Alfred Amanya Martin,Chairperson of disabled persons who is visually impaired told Juba Monitor in an exclusive interview on Sunday that most of the children of the disabled people in Mundri West stay at home because their parents are unable to pay for their school fees due to their physical conditions.

“Why am I saying this, because at the time of population estimate, the disabled people were estimated, coming to election period disabled people voted and the time of referendum we the disabled people also voted for the independence of our nation, I don’t know where is our right as disabled people, our children are loitering on streets no education for them,” Mr. Martin said.

Mr. Martin appealed to both the County authorities and NGOs around to support their childrenso that they can study.

The chairperson urged the county leadership to allocate office positions to some members of the disabled who are educated to help their voices heard when the disabled cry for help.

“The parties to the Revitalized Peace Agreement should also nominate members of the disabled people to the Assembly because at the August house those members can raise challenges affecting the disabled community. Women have 35% provision in the peace agreement and youth have like 20%, but the disabled people have not been mentioned in the agreement,” Martin asked?

The association of disabled people in Mundri West County include vision impairment, deaf, mental health conditions and acquired brain injury.

When contacted for comment,Zerifa Dawa Justin the Mundri West County Commissioner said the peace agreement gives 10% representation to disabled persons in the government.She said disabled people have right to ask for their demandin the government. Dawa said she will strive to ensure disabled people are represented in the County government.

“We the government will move together with the disabled in the course of the implementation of the peace agreement,no one will be left behind. My government will find out how to support the disabled who are totally unable to pay their children in school,” Commissioner Dawa said.