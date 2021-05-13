Director urges public to access National Archives

By Elia Joseph Loful

The Acting Director General of South Sudan National Archives has urged the public particularly scholars to access the establishment to obtain primary information concerning the country.

Acting Director Youssef Fugensio Onyalla said only few people often pay visit to the Centre whenever they are compelled by circumstances to get pre-information about the country.

The official said it was not easy to access archives in the country given the aftermath of war.

“We started collecting the documents for this Archives in 2007and since that time, the Archives was not accessible for the people to come and check the documents but it is now easy for everyone to come and access it,” Mr. Onyalla assured.

He made the statement during an outreach by St. Kizito Primary School in Juba yesterday. The school outreach program under the theme: “Empowering knowledge society on Archives aimed creating awareness about South Sudan National Archives.”

The initiative is implemented by UNESCO, Rift valley Initiative in collaboration with Ministry of General Education and Instructions and Ministry of Culture, Museums and National Heritage supported by the Royal Norwegian Embassy.

Acting Director Onyalla said school outreach is one of their plans meant to create awareness to the public through young generation saying the basis of the country’s history is their future.

“We started with pupils and students because they are the foundation of this country,”Director Onyalla stated.

UNESCO Club Representative at the Archive for the school outreach program Daniel Oyuru said the objective of the program was to create awareness to young people about the importance of the National Archives in the country.

“At this time, we are engaging the young ones to start knowing about the importance of records keeping especially their young age,” Mr. Oyuru stressed.

He added that it would be necessary to teach the youth about documentaries and the right of protecting the values of records, saying instilling knowledge on them (young children) about recordsis credible.

According to Wikipedia, the National Archive of South Sudan isa collection of tens of thousands of Sudanese and Southern Sudanese government documents running from the early 1900s, through the independence of Sudan in 1956 and Sudan’s First and Second civil wars, to the late 1990s.