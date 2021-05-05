Director urges community to cooperate with Media

By Hassan Arun-Yei

The Director of the Catholic Radio Network on Monday during the World Press Day celebration urged the communities in Yei to cooperate with journalists for them to deliver credible information.

Mary Ajith advised the citizens to give information to the journalists in order to address issues affecting the community.

She said that the community plays a great role in promoting the work of media.

“I would like to say that it is important for you to cooperate with the media houses so that you give information to them because if you keep quiet and you don’t talk to them, they will not cooperate,” she said.

Ms. Ajithsaid that there was limited access to the media during the civil wars.

Director Ajith called on the journalists and media houses in Yei to use media for the good of the people.

She warned journalists from preaching hatred and misinforming the public with wrong information.

“I remembered when we were in the war of 1980s and 1990s, there was limited access to the media which brought a lot of confusion in our country but 2013 and 2016 war, we had our media with us,” Ms. Ajith recalled.

Ajith appreciated the media houses in Yei for sacrificing their lives operating despite a very un-conducive environment.

The CRN director called for respect for journalists because they are the connecting bridge between the communities and government.

“The issue of information is what we are highlighting under the theme of this Year. Please don’t misinform the communities because if you misinform them sometimes, you will find people running away due to wrong message,” she said.