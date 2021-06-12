Director calls for peace in Yei County

By Hassan Arun Cosmas-Yei

United nations mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) Director for human rights division on Thursday called for total peace to prevail in Yei River County.

He made the call in a meeting with the religious leaders during his first visit to Yei to assess peace progress in the area.

Speaking to Juba Monitor in an interview in Yei, Musa Gasama urged the parties to agreement to respect peace accord.

He appealed to both the government and opposition forces in the bushes to stop the clashes reported in other areas of Yei and the neighbouring counties.

“They should really follow theprinciplessigned in the revitalized peace agreement on the resolution of the conflict in South Sudan. They must stop clashes so that the people continue to live in peace,” Mr. Musa reiterates.

Director Gassama said the objective of his visit to Yei wasto understand the context of the situation facing people in Yei River County.

“My coming here is to familiarise myself with local government actors in the security apparatus religious leaders and humanitarian organisations and see what advocacy strategy I should undertake in Juba to support the initiatives that are ongoing in Yei,”division director said.

Musa commended the efforts of religious leaders in supporting and promoting human rights and pledged to work with them.

“The religious leaders are doing quite a good job in supporting and promoting human rights. I will definitely work with them and see what we can do and support their initiatives. I really thank them and appreciate their efforts,” Gasama said.

Meanwhile the church leaders called on the human rights director to ensure measures and efforts for peace are in place.

They said the continued atrocities committed by members of armed forces on citizens including the servants of God call for protection to the civil population.