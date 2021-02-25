Direct flight from Juba to Mogadishu introduced

By Wek Atak Kacjang

An airline company, African Express Airways has introduced direct flight from Juba to Mogadishu twice a week, the company revealed on Tuesday evening.

African Express Airways is Kenyan, Somalia owned airline with its head office at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Embakasi, Nairobi, Kenya.

Speaking to the Press on Tuesday, the airline’s General Manager Abdikadir Dore said they will start one flight a weekdue toCovid-19 restrictions which required the protection of passengers.

“The request of Somalian community in South Sudan was accepted by government of Somalia to have direct flight from Mogadishu to Juba because traders have been facing difficultieswhen travelling to other countries before reaching Mogadishu, these services will make it very easy to have direct flight for the whole family,”Mr. Dore said.

He added that African Express Airways is operating in 32 countries both international and local flight.

“We have different flights coming a week from Juba to Nairobi because we want to connect them with the rest of the world,”he said.

African Express Airways is a short-haul Kenyan airline established in 1986.The airline is based at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and is the largest privately-owned airline in East Africa, targeting business and leisure travelers.

The company has a new situ hangar equipped with all facilities, including maintenance hangar rental services for third parties who may have their own engineers and approvals.

According to company website, the Airline flies to different destination African destinations which include:Egypt, Kenya(Nairobi; Wajir; Mombasa; Eldoret; Kisumu)

Somalia(Bosaso; Galkaiyo; Mogadishu; Adado; Abudwak; Guriel; Beletwyne; Baidoa; Dolo; Kismayo)

Somaliland(Berbera; Hargeisa)United Arab Emirates

(Dubai; Sharjah)Yemen(Aden; Mulkalla; Seiyun)

Bahrain(Manama)Uganda (Entebbe)