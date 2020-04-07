Diplomatic tears on African conflicts

Muorweldit Nyot

With due to great honor and respect to African Heads of State, government, Diplomats, High military Command Council, Religious believers, University lectures, PhD holders, Political Scientists, medical doctors, African nationalist youths, OAU, IGAD kindly just allow me to submit this petition based on the following reasons:

African leaders, why not tackle the violent conflicts in Africa to achieve conflict free Africa by rejecting war, humanitarian crises, sexual violence, human right and prevention of genocide. Soon Security Council, American government will come to Africa to rule through South Sudan as African center, so please we will feel together. ICC concerned with world and African genocide.

The world war three has started by cold war through creation of so many difficult diseases like HIV/AID, Hepatitis, Coronavirus, Ebola, hunger, fighting, displacement, Gun trading, refugees mistreatment and air pollution for human population reduction and human sexual production in terms of children while South Sudan does not have capacity of professional doctors and strong medical tools for medical checkup. What shall we do now?

Another failed states within African continent has come soon due to unsuccessfully actors, poor governance system, high rate of killing, uneducated community, incompetent government, betraying ourselves, misguiding of intellectuals. Not to have failed states in Africa, we should have framework, strong political network with civilians, politicians, military, church believers and parliamentarians to solve African problems.

Togetherness in Africa will promote peace, stability, development, security, reconstruction.

Standing under responsibility of African nationalists, Heads of States and government for prevention, management between peaceful environment and sustainable development to stop African wars itself and humanitarian consequence.

The South Sudan border countries like Sudan, Central Africa, Congo, Uganda, Kenya and Ethiopia are not yet solved while we are fighting ourselves nearly to complete the whole population, who will claim our national border within Africa?

The master roadmap is a principle for African success to assume full responsibility, lasting peace, stability, building prosperity, towards effective intervention on African conflict prevention, management, resolution, post-conflict reconstruction and development thereafter African leaders must respect the Gun silence and Gun trading at war time among ourselves.

The African continent can become stronger if we have aspiration of nationalism and respect for God to stop corruption, power struggle by army, tribalism, high price of dowry, army trade treaty and support of African weak governments.

Please just let’s encourage political actors, diplomats, military high command councils, political parties and parliament to conduct the preservation of peace, security, stability, law enforcement and development in Africa especially South Sudan Government.

Africa may have security cooperation, intelligence sharing, regional economic, collective responsibility and resource mobilization to overcome war in Africa as international peace and security architecture framework.

African brotherhood and sisterhood, South Sudan conflict has not yet been solved, after four weeks plus without final Presidential Decree of state governors, head of commission and security arrangements so please your contribution is now highly needed by the people of South Sudan.

African continent would be concerned with empowerment, Rehabilitation, Disabled, Widow, Orphans for Economic Development as Africa dreams to create institutions for rural development, humanity, transformation of lives of grassroots people, aspiration of dignity, confidentiality on South Sudan new born country independence in 2011 and after longest civil war in Africa since 1983 up to 2005 between Sudan and South Sudan.

The South Sudan among themselves rebel freedom fighters which caused loss of 2.5millions of lives, displaced 4.5 million people, destruction, looting, refugees, hunger, unemployment, ignorance, poverty and harming/injury of human beings as a result of liberation struggle.

Africa must have a vision of leadership, politically, economically, socially, culturally to rebuild and reconstruct the Republic of South Sudan. The major problems are; office properties were looted during civil war 2013 to 2017, destruction, computers, computer printers, lap top, food commodities, school uniforms, stationeries, mosquito nets, chairs, tables, generators, tractors, sewing machines, cupboards, ox ploughs, motor cycles, batteries, solar energy, fuel, timbers, cement, iron sheets, cooking materials and lockers double steel doors.

The South Sudan Civil War was very dangerous which affected children, orphans, old age people, sick, widows, disabled and pregnant women. So, I do hereby appeal to any businessmen, businesswomen, government institutions, funders, donors, and NGOs to support the poor people affected by war.

The South Sudanese are willing for national truth and peace reconciliation as according to Bible Luke 22:34, Lord Jesus Christ words on cross by saying; Father, forgive them they do not know what they are doing. Therefore the African government and rebels had been killing innocent people by senseless manner and meaningless political power interests which affected social culture, gender based violence both girl/boys, women/men, criminal activities like rape ,sexual assault, domestic violence, forced married, early married and human right abuse.

The writer is hereby trying to appeal for appropriate agriculture inputs to restart normal production activities, food security and educational development. These inputs include farm equipment, seeds, planting materials and livestock for restocking of lost animals.

The South Sudan Civil War with Sudan took almost 21 years and South Sudanese among themselves. The fighting took 8 years also without any development, recovery livelihood, hope, improving life of poor community that lack empowerment, rehabilitation, rural development, building community lives by feeding on milk, meat, fish, food commodities and poor agriculture.

Africa is supposed to improve better life, duties, obligation right and equal opportunities for national development. The strength, weakness, opportunities, threats, and possible recommendation could be presented to general assembly meeting to address hunger, conflicts, refugees problem, disease, poor agriculture, fisheries, weak economy which affected rural people, through empowerment, rehabilitation, integration and aspiration of national development.

Africa as a continent should solve our problems by National Dialogue conference and reconciliation meeting.

The author can be contacted by phone No 0918889996/0928889996 or Email: Muorwelditn@gmail.com